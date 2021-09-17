Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Z petrol station in Mount Maunganui is a location of interest

Uppercrust Bakery in Mount Maunganui is a location of interest for Tuesday and last Saturday. Photo / Google Street View

Uppercrust Bakery in Mount Maunganui is a location of interest for Tuesday and last Saturday. Photo / Google Street View

Z petrol station in Mount Maunganui has been named as a third location of interest today.

The Ministry of Health added the new location this morning, bringing the total locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty to three.

The station was visited by a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Auckland when they were potentially infectious.

The petrol station is next door to the bakery which was announced as a location of interest yesterday.

The Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui at 500 Maunganui Rd was named a location of interest today following news yesterday a truck driver tested positive after crossing Auckland's alert level 4 border and travelling to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

The station was visited twice. The first was last Saturday between 10.10am and 11.30am.

The second visit was on Tuesday between 9.55am and 11.15am.

People who were at the station during the periods of time are advised to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being at the location.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until a negative result comes back and being symtom-free for 24 hours.

Yesterday, Uppercrust Bakery in Mount Maunganui and the BP Tauriko service station were deemed locations of interest after it was visited by a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Uppercrust Bakery was visited on Tuesday and last Saturday. BP Tauriko was also visited on Saturday – with those who went inside more at risk than those who just visited the outdoor forecourt.

People who were at the station's outdoor forecourt only in that window are instructed to stay at home, get tested immediately as well as five days after visiting the site, and stay home until getting a negative five-day result.

The service station building and bakery have been assessed as higher risk, being indoor spaces.

People who visited those spaces in the timeframes are instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested immediately, and again five and 12 days after being exposed.

Members of the public are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can get in touch.

Where to get tested

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 incident controller Trevor Richardson said there was enough testing capacity in the region, but it could 'stand up' more community-based testing if needed.

He said testing capacity was constantly monitored.

He said there were four community-based providers which would be open this weekend - two in Tauranga, one in Pāpāmoa, and one in Whakatāne.

People can also call Healthline directly on 0800 358 5453 for advice on where to get tested.

Community-based testing open this weekend

• Accident & Healthcare: Second Avenue, Tauranga - open Saturday and Sunday 8am to 6pm.

• Healthcare on Fifteenth: Fifteenth Avenue, Tauranga - Saturday 8am to 12pm.

• Tara Road Medical Centre: 1 Tara Road, Pāpāmoa - Saturday 8am to 12pm.

• Te Puna Ora o Mataatua Med Central Portacom: 52B King St, Whakatāne - Saturday 10am to 4pm.

Find a list of other testing providers, including GPs, and their opening hours on healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/bay-of-plenty/.

