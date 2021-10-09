Copper cable thieves in Te Puke putting themselves and public in danger

Before and after photos of copper being removed. Photo / Supplied

Thieves have been stripping copper cabling off power poles in Te Puke and police say it is only a matter of time before someone gets injured or killed.

Te Puke Police said via a Facebook post that they were appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity around power poles and lines in their community.

Police were aware of about 73 poles in Powerco's electricity network, that had been targeted in the community and stripped of their copper cabling.

A police spokesperson said if anyone sees anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines, particularly in rural areas, they are asked to ring 111 immediately.

''Police have seen many instances of potentially live wires being left hanging down, or earth cables being cut when people have stolen cables, thieves may not realise they are putting their lives and those of the public at risk by stealing it.''

''It's only a matter of time until either a thief, or an innocent member of the public, is injured or killed because of these actions. Police encourage people, particularly in rural areas, to join or form neighbourhood support groups and remain vigilant for suspicious activity in their area.''

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 210922/9344 .

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111