At least one person seriously injured at Pāpāmoa party

At least one person has suffered serious injuries after police were called to a party in Pāpāmoa last night.

A spokeswoman said the police received multiple calls from about 11:30pm last night about a large gathering of people in Doncaster Drive.

She said at this stage details ''are a bit unclear but it looks like at least one person suffered serious injuries''.

Police were making follow-up inquiries to further establish what has occurred and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police was encouraged to do so.



