One person hospitalised after car crashes into tree in Pyes Pa

Police were called to the crash at 4.10pm. Photo / File

A car has crashed into a tree on Pyes Pa Rd on the outskirts of Tauranga, and one person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Police were called to the crash between Joyce Rd and Oropi Gorge Rd at 4.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said the single-car crash had not caused any lane blockages.

She said the driver was understood to be out of the vehicle.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one patient was treated for moderate injuries and taken to Tauranga Hospital.