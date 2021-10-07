Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

One person hospitalised after car crashes into tree in Pyes Pa

Quick Read
Police were called to the crash at 4.10pm. Photo / File

Police were called to the crash at 4.10pm. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

A car has crashed into a tree on Pyes Pa Rd on the outskirts of Tauranga, and one person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Police were called to the crash between Joyce Rd and Oropi Gorge Rd at 4.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said the single-car crash had not caused any lane blockages.

She said the driver was understood to be out of the vehicle.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed one patient was treated for moderate injuries and taken to Tauranga Hospital.