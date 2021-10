FILE

A cyclist has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Tauranga.

Police were called to the incident on Fraser St near 15th Ave just before midday, a spokeswoman said.

The cyclist has serious injuries, she said.

Motorists are asked to follow directions of staff at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit went to the scene and treated one patient in a serious condition and took them to Tauranga Hospital.