Cold heads but warm hearts in Ngatea

Samantha Tweedale, Chris Spilsbury and Miles Shelley helped fundraise a hair raising $14,000 for Starship Hospital. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Samantha Tweedale has developed a mysterious fringe cowlick for the first time in her life.

That was right after the Ngatea Hammer Hardware worker decided to have her hair shaved helping raise money for the Ngatea Fire Brigade's Shave 4 Starship event last month.

A team of 34 brave souls had their heads and facial hair shaved and raised a whopping $14,000 for Starship children's hospital.

Brigade volunteers Reece La Glos and Wayne Cosseboom came up with the idea — a cause close to their hearts.

Some of the volunteers opted for a wet shave (to the skin), others went for number one or a number two. Some sacrificed their beloved facial hair.

Sam, 20, was one of women had their long locks chopped which will be made into a wig.

She was happy to put her hand up for the chop but some don't get that choice, she says. With hair growth coming back quickly, Sam now has a cute pixie-cut style, with a new cowlick in front and she is noticing the cold on her neck and ears.

Fellow worker Chris Spilsbury underwent a wet shave and his has grown back into a comfortable short back and sides. His children Riley, 6, and Corban, 5, also joined in the shaving frenzy.

Chief fire officer Miles Shelley, who says it was a great event, also underwent a wet shave but ''didn't notice too much difference'' as he had a short do anyhow.

About $10,500 was raised on the day of the shave and a further $3500 was donated in the month after the event.

Wayne and Reece presented a $14,000 cheque to Starship children's hospital last week.

Wayne says it was an eye opening visit. Staff told them an unequipped bed space costs $10,000 and intensive care fully equipped bed space costs $400,000.

''So we're pretty over the moon to be able to help. It shows what a community can do, and for a such a worthy cause.''

For more information or to find out how to help visit starship.org.nz/foundation.