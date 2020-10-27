Code of Conduct decision due to for unrepentant Tauranga councillor Larry Baldock

Tauranga councillor Larry Baldock. Photo / File

Whether a seasoned Tauranga City councillor breached the organisation's Code of Conduct when he suggested a colleague deleted text messages to avoid scrutiny will be determined today.

And what penalty councillor Larry Baldock could face will also be decided.

Councillor Andrew Hollis made a Code of Conduct complaint on August 5 about a Facebook post Baldock made about Hollis' texts, and a media story that followed.

The Facebook post did not name Hollis but Baldock confirmed in the Bay of Plenty Times story he was talking about Hollis.

An investigation by independent consultant Campbell Gourlay found Baldock's initial post did not breach the code, but naming Hollis in the media did.

In his report, Gourlay said that in his view, any disrespect or impact to Hollis' integrity would be offset by the "publicised animosity that exists between the two councillors, and current disharmony previously reported amongst the wider group of elected members".

He also said his decision was not intended to "diminish the view or position held by Cr Baldock regarding the anomaly he has raised, or his ability to do so".

If the council determines Baldock did breach the Code of Conduct, the range of penalties include a letter of censure; removal of responsibilities restricted access to council offices; an invitation to Baldock to consider resignation; or to apologise to Hollis.

Earlier this month, Baldock said he would not apologise to Hollis who, he felt, had still not adequately explained the text anomaly.



