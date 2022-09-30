Michael Bell, organist, pianist, and composer, will perform his favourite pieces on the historic pipe organ in St Georges Church. Photo / PixSolution

Thames Music Group presents another excellent concert for the Hauraki/Coromandel audiences.

Michael Bell, organist, pianist, and composer, will perform his favourite pieces on the historic pipe organ in St Georges Church.

Bell (BMus, DipTchg) is presently a resident organist, composer and music teacher at Kings School in Remuera, Auckland.

His early musical exploits were as an improviser on piano and later on the organ. His first job was playing the piano in the lobby of a shopping mall at 246 Queen St.

He studied organ/harpsichord with John Wells at the University of Auckland and after completing a BMus and diploma, began teaching Music at Avondale College in 2003. He was director of music at St Matthew's in the City from 2002 until 2016.

He has a passion for the music of J.S. Bach and improvises on organ and piano with his own blend of classical and Baroque elements.

In 2016 St Matthews in the City performed his setting of Psalm 100. He won best performance of an NZ work at the Kids Sing in June 2017 with The Crocodile, words by Roald Dahl.

Bell currently composes for the resident choir at King's School. Michael has continued to compose throughout this time and his Magnificat Antiquitatis was performed in Christchurch this year. (2022)

The details

What: Michael Bell's performance

When: Sunday, November 9 at 2pm.

Venue: St Georges Church Thames