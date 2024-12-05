He said he was stepping down as board chairman because if he didn’t, he would be forced to at a special meeting next week.

“This has become very personal, with ageist statements made about me and my ability to lead,” he told the meeting.

“Questioning someone’s ability to lead based on age is never acceptable, and the narrative that I am the problem is misguided.”

In a letter seen by Local Democracy Reporting, five board members wrote to Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake on November 19.

Around a dozen people from the public forum spoke in support of Ross Goudie. Photo / Alisha Evans

The board members requested a meeting on December 12 to remove Goudie as the chairman.

A dozen people from the community spoke in support of Goudie at Monday’s meeting.

Bob Hulme, who was on the community board with Goudie from 2019-2022, said it was “ludicrous” the board was attempting to make changes almost two-thirds of the way through the term.

“[It] is an affront to Ross and all the work that he’s put into the community for years and years.”

He said it was a “slap in the face” for voters who elected Goudie.

Councillor Anne Henry responded that it was up to the board members – not voters – to choose the chairman, and Goudie would remain on the board.

“Nothing has changed in terms of what the community voted for.”

Otawhiwhi Marae representative Reon Tuanau. Photo / Alisha Evans

Otawhiwhi Marae representative Reon Tuanau said the relationship between the whole board and the marae was pretty strong and he had weekly catch-ups with Goudie.

“I tautoko [support] what I’ve heard throughout this evening’s korero from the community.”

It was a “heavy kaupapa” and he implored the board to find the best outcome for everyone.

Tuanau said it wasn’t long until the next election in 2025 and he hoped the board would make a pragmatic decision after hearing from the community.

Niki Moat, of Waihī Beach Community Events and Promotions, said what had happened was “really concerning” and “pretty dirty”.

Dani Simpson, who the board later picked as the new chairwoman, said there was a lot the board couldn’t share, and it was not the appropriate forum to do so.

New chairwoman Dani Simpson and board member Wayne Stevenson. Photo / Alisha Evans

Board member Wayne Stevenson asked Goudie for a point of order because it was “inappropriate to allow people to insult us”.

Just before the meeting ended the board voted unanimously for Simpson to become the chairwoman and Heather Guptill to be deputy chairwoman. Goudie abstained from voting.

Guptill said Goudie was still going to be an integral part of the community board.

“We’re all grateful for having Ross in our lives, but he’s not going anywhere.”

Speaking after the meeting, Goudie said he was immensely proud of the community for supporting him.

“I was not going willingly; I was forced to go. I was to go quietly and not make a noise because I was too old.

In his view: “It’s ageism. I should just do a Biden and go away.”

The age of political leaders was a major theme of the recent US presidential election, where President Joe Biden, who turned 82 last month, withdrew from the race against eventual winner, former President Donald Trump, 78.

In New Zealand, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier will be forced to retire when he turns 72 in March due to a requirement in the Ombudsmen Act 1975.

Goudie said he trusted and mentored his fellow board members.

“I introduced them to all sorts of things that were going on at council level and now I’ve been told I shouldn’t [be the chairman].”

In August and September, Goudie had pneumonia and said he was not coping well, but once he got back on his feet, he was fine.

Dani Simpson was elected the new chairwoman of the Waihī Beach Community Board. Photo / Alisha Evans

Speaking after the meeting, Simpson said after the 2022 election the board agreed Goudie would be chairman for 18 months then the deputy chairman would take over.

Goudie said this was a suggestion between himself and the former deputy chair Alan Kurtovich, not an agreement.

It was not brought up again when Kurtovich resigned, and Simpson took on the deputy role, he said.

Simpson said discussions with Goudie about stepping down had been ongoing since the middle of the year.

“We never asked him to leave the board and have appreciated his knowledge and guidance over the past two years.

“At no time have we said that he is too old for this role or any other.

In her view: “This is about leadership and behaviour that led to the whole community board having lost confidence in his ability to be an effective, inclusive leader.”

The Waihī Beach Community Board meeting on Monday evening. Photo / Alisha Evans

The board had tried to work through it in a dignified, respectful and considered way, she said.

Members of the public had approached board members with concerns about Goudie’s health, behaviour and ability to lead effectively, Simpson claimed.

The board had exhausted all “preferred avenues” so therefore planned to hold a meeting on December 12 to remove Goudie as chairman, she said.

The board’s intent was to approach the matter with empathy, respect and understanding in the best interests of the board and community, Simpson said.

“It was disappointing that Monday night’s meeting was conducted in the way it was.

“Leadership transitions are a natural part of any organisation or board and they offer opportunities for growth and new perspectives.”

Council chief executive John Holyoake said several comments made at the meeting should have remained confidential.

“It’s disappointing that they have been shared publicly and I won’t contribute to that conversation.”

