Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Cira Olivier: Tauranga Girls' College move to ditch male house names timely

3 minutes to read

Mahnoor Qadri (left), Annabel Robinson, Val Cooney, Marlene Ware, Julienne Taylor, Heather Marks. Photo / George Novak

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

Everything about the day at Tauranga Girls' College was symbolic in the most beautiful way and refreshing against the male-dominated society we live in.

In my view, and with no disrespect, too many aspects

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.