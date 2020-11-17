Christmas Appeal: Former Tauranga foodbank client turns volunteer

Tui Sarsfield has been volunteering at the foodbank for four months. Photo / Supplied

For one Tauranga woman, helping out at the Tauranga Community Foodbank when she can is a no brainer, and it's personal.

Tui Sarsfield has been volunteering at the foodbank for four months and while her health sometimes impacts her ability to come regularly, she loves being there.

Helping out at the Foodbank is personal.

"My family has been dependant on foodbanks and I know what it's like ... where it doesn't matter how hard you try, you just can't make ends meet."

She said there was a lot of stigma surrounding those who needed this support, and it was not as simple as "get a job" or "work harder".

"If these people worked any harder, there'd be no point having a house because they'd have no time to live in it."

Accepting help was not easy, she said, and life threw curveballs that were out of our control - pandemics, surgeries, health issues, injuries - which stopped the all-important flow of income.

"I take my opportunity to serve because one day, it could be you. Maybe it's already been you, maybe it will be you again."

She said a mixture of her personal ability to adapt and the accepting team meant she did not find the volunteering a challenge.

Sarsfield has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, chronic pain and needs a wheelchair.

She was currently on her way to becoming a social worker and said she tried to be happy go lucky to do what she could to make others days better, without offering pity.

"Give them the dignity of treating them like another human. Give them the dignity of not pointing out their struggles, it's not like they've forgotten."

She said working there was a reminder to stay humble, and for someone who herself was dependant on Work and Income support, it was a chance to be someone else's lifeline.

She also had food allergies and said for some people, buying the cheapest food option could land them in a hospital.

"We have a moral obligation as citizens to always help."

Sarsfield shared her story as part of the Bay of Plenty Times annual Christmas appeal.

The appeal, run in partnership with Gilmours Wholesale Food and Beverage Tauriko, runs for six weeks. The community is encouraged to donate non-perishable food to the foodbank as part of the appeal.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said there was a weekly roster with different volunteers in each day.

She said there were many different roles across the volunteers, and those who were keen to help out during the week could get in touch through the Foodbank's website.