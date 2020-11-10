Christmas appeal: Foodbank donor support 'quite overwhelming' as demand grows

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin says donor support amid huge demand has been heart-warming. Photo / File

Demand for food parcels continues to grow in Tauranga, while the generous support from local businesses and individual donors was "quite overwhelming" and a "godsend".

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the impact of the Covid-19 crisis continued to be felt by many people, especially families, and 6391 food parcels were handed out in the past 12 months.

She said these food parcels helped put food on the tables for 17,566 people, who were collectively assisted with 160,000 meals.

Goodwin said last week 124 food parcels were given out, which was slightly busier than the same time last year, and that compared to 95 parcels in the previous week.

"Last year we saw unprecedented demand, up 40 per cent compared to the previous year, and we are still helping some of those people now hit with the Covid-19 crisis."

She said as demand grew the generosity of local businesses such as Lucky Rooster, which distributes Anchor products, was "a godsend" for the foodbank and its clients.

Lucky Rooster donated crates of fresh milk and cream "every single day", while Bakels Edible Oils also continued to supply margarine and other spreads for free.

Goodwin said one of the "big positives" that came out of the Covid-19 lockdown was the great relationships formed with these generous distributors and other businesses.

She said it was a key to the success of Tauranga Foodbank's operation to be able to work closely with those businesses to pass on their donations to those who needed it.

Goodwin said Good Neighbours Food Rescue was also a part of the food supply chain and delivered food items to the foodbank.

She said ITM Building Supplies Tauranga was another generous benefactor, which usually donated $5000 at Christmas time but were also now making weekly cash donations.

Pak'nSave Pāpāmoa was also helping by having had food donation boxes in its store.

She said this level of fantastic support helped to keep the foodbank's doors open.

"We're really mindful that many businesses are having a tough time too and any support they can give us is really appreciated, especially by our clients."

Because the level of demand was growing, the foodbank was also increasing the size of each food parcel so clients had a weekly supply of food, she said.

Goodwin said increased support from businesses and individuals, some of whom wished to remain anonymous, had been "quite overwhelming" and heart-warming.

"Every item of food and every dollar donated makes a huge difference in the lives of the people who really appreciate this support.

"It could be the person you sit next to on a bus or the person you regularly walk past on the street. You would never know but rest assured nothing donated is wasted."