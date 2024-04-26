Bay of Plenty Regional Council vessel Taniwha heading out to the Motiti Protection Area.

Twenty-three boaties were caught fishing or taking marine life from the Motiti Protection Area over the festive season, Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council says.

It told the Bay of Plenty Times two charter operators were fined $500 each, but the rest were recreational boaties who received a warning.

Regulatory compliance manager Matt Harrex said in a statement the council was able to conduct more regular patrols this summer because the weather was settled.

“The rules are clear and apply to everyone equally. You can no longer take marine life from the three areas making up the Motiti Protection Area.”

He said the boundaries of these protected areas off the coast of Tauranga were charted, publicised over summer and “clearly advertised” at all Tauranga boat ramps.

“So it’s really disappointing to still see a number of boats fishing in the area,” Harrex said.

The three offshore reef systems surrounding Motiti Island have been protected since August 2021 when the area was established despite opposition from some boaties.

The statement said that, at the time, the Environment Court instructed the council to better look after this marine environment and its taonga (treasured) species.

Harrex says since then the council had been working with tangata whenua, the Department of Conservation and the University of Waikato to monitor the area and better understand the environmental and cultural values of the reefs.

More serious offending in the protected area can lead to prosecution and carries a possible sentence of two years imprisonment or a $300,000 fine for an individual or $600,000 for a company.



