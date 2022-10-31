Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Carmen Hall: Why I have lost my rag as a customer

Carmen Hall
By
3 mins to read
We're all facing tough times at the moment but it's no excuse to lose your rag. Photo / NZME

We're all facing tough times at the moment but it's no excuse to lose your rag. Photo / NZME

COMMENT:

I am ashamed to admit it but I've lost my cool as a customer - on more than one occasion.

Some things really rile me up, and I can feel the blood rushing from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times