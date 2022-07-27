Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Carmen Hall: Government should partner with more first home buyers

3 minutes to read
Inquiries for new build homes have dropped dramatically. Photo / File

Inquiries for new build homes have dropped dramatically. Photo / File

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

I understand why some people have little sympathy for building companies that have started to experience a downturn in inquiries and sales. I have read their comments on news stories and on social media.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.