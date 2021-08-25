Car fails to stop at Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Pāpāmoa, occupants flee on foot

Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Bay of Plenty mask-makers are in high demand - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 100 contacts in Bay of Plenty DHB region - NZ He...
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta variant: GPs start vaccinating against as Bay of Plenty DHB miss vac...
- Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: What needs to happen before we can enter level 3 - NZ Hera...
Two people are on the run after avoiding a Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Pāpāmoa.
A police spokeswoman said a car approaching a Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Pāpāmoa failed to stop about 8.40pm yesterday.
"Spikes were successfully deployed near Parton Rd and two people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot," she said.
Cordons were put in place and a police dog was used in the area but the pair were not found.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The car has been impounded and police are still trying to find the two people.