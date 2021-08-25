Car fails to stop at Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Pāpāmoa, occupants flee on foot

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs / Michael Craig

Two people are on the run after avoiding a Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Pāpāmoa.

A police spokeswoman said a car approaching a Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Pāpāmoa failed to stop about 8.40pm yesterday.

"Spikes were successfully deployed near Parton Rd and two people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot," she said.

Cordons were put in place and a police dog was used in the area but the pair were not found.

The car has been impounded and police are still trying to find the two people.