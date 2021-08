Tyla Kennedy. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for help to track down the whereabouts of a man with Bay of Plenty links.

Tyla Kennedy, 25, has multiple warrants for arrest and he is described as being about 165cm tall and of medium build.

Kennedy is believed to be in the Whakatāne area, but is also known to have connections is Ruatoki, Rotorua and Gisborne.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, quoting file number 210817/6008.