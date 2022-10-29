Robotics Plus' new multi-purpose Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV). Photo / Supplied

Robotics Plus, a Tauranga-based agritech company, has launched a new autonomous modular vehicle to help alleviate labour shortages in the agriculture industry.

The multi-purpose Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) has been designed to carry out a variety of orchard and vineyard machine tasks.

The UGV can be supervised in a fleet of vehicles by a single human operator.

The vehicle uses a combination of vision systems and other technologies to sense the environment - to optimise tasks and allow intelligent and targeted application of inputs such as sprays.

Growers will be able to rotate multiple tools on the highly adaptable and configurable agriculture platform, depending on the day's work - for jobs such as spraying, weed control, mulching, mowing and crop analysis.

Steve Saunders, co-founder and chief executive of Robotics Plus. Photo / Supplied

Robotics Plus, a specialist in the design and build of robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous machines, unveiled its demonstration vehicle at FIRA USA 2022, a California-based event dedicated to autonomous agriculture and agricultural robotics solutions for the North American market.

Steve Saunders, co-founder and chief executive of Robotics Plus, said its world-class team worked alongside growers, researchers and top technology suppliers to deliver the unique modular architecture for its multi-purpose UGV, which can operate in a range of environments.

"We've created a flexible agricultural platform with the power to adapt to different crop types with tools for various applications, providing year-round automation benefits and maximising machine utilisation.

"To adapt and thrive in a changing world and create a sustainable and competitive future in the agricultural and speciality tree crop sector - growers and orchardists need automation that solves real-world problems, reduces reliance on increasingly costly and hard-to-find machine operators and provides data-driven insights for informed decision-making."

Saunders said for automation to be adopted, it must also provide a good return on investment.

"Our multi-purpose vehicle replaces tractors and other tools. But, it does much more than just replacing labour – it's loaded with intelligence to improve efficiencies."

The first application of the technology was intelligent spraying. The system intelligently varies the flow rate to ensure spray efficacy whilst reducing inputs. Spray rates and airspeed is controlled in zones and responds as the sprayer moves along orchard or vineyard rows.

The manoeuvrable UGV has a small footprint and unique steering configuration, incorporating electric steering and independent motors, which increases productivity - allowing significantly more ground to be covered than machines, which turn on every second row or greater, depending on row configuration. The UGV can be deployed in a range of applications in various crop types with a minimum row spacing of 1.8m/6ft.

Dr Alistair Scarfe, co-founder and chief technology officer of Robotics Plus. Photo / Supplied

Dr Alistair Scarfe, co-founder and chief technology officer of Robotics Plus, said its hybrid electric diesel UGV delivers outstanding performance in the field.

"Electric drive motors give superior torque and control, whilst a Tier 4 diesel generator means the vehicle can operate for extended periods. Fuel consumption is minimised by electrically driving all systems, including tools. Regenerative braking and high-capacity batteries also extend efficiency and range.

"In addition, the vehicle's lightweight design and intelligent all-wheel-drive system, with independent wheel motors to ensure grip and control - while significantly reducing ground compaction to protect the soil."

The vehicle has been designed from the ground up to be modular and easy to service. With no hydraulic, gearbox or differential fluids to be managed, operators can easily keep their vehicles running if a part fails by simply swapping out modules when needed. All of this is designed to reduce downtime and complexity for growers.

Robotics Plus has partnered with best-in-class technology suppliers, including Yamaha Motor Company, Autonomous Solutions Inc., and Croplands, to significantly increase the robustness and support for the product in a demanding environment such as agriculture.

High acclaim for Thirty Eight Elizabeth's Picnicka restaurant in top interiors awards

The team behind the interior space at Picnicka has received one of the highest accolades for their design of the Thirty Eight Elizabeth restaurant, scooping the coveted Gold Pin in the Hospitality category at the Best Design Awards 2022.

CTRL Space describes the interior fit-out they created at Picnicka as welcoming in natural light, washing both the matter and glass surfaces. But they say the real magic happens "once the sun goes down", then the palette deepens and the mood becomes more dramatic with lighting design around the space coming into its own.

"Feature pendants highlight the antiqued brass back bar and natural floral wall, whilst wall lights showcase the tiled arches of the architecture. Moody, dramatic, and an experience to behold," cited CTRL Space.

"We collaborated with multiple craftspeople to achieve a balance of vintage and contemporary design.⁠ The gorgeous wall cladding detail, impressive wildflower wall and rich flooring add texture and warmth to the space.⁠"

The expert judging panel said the project offered a tastefully curated selection of lush and intricate textures and detailing.

Project manager of Thirty Eight Elizabeth, Brett Nicholls, said the recognition of Picnicka's style, standards, and flair was outstanding.

"It really is what we want the development to be known for – a new standard for Tauranga that's international and inspirational."

Rotorua facilities recognised in luxury spa awards

Two Rotorua spa facilities have been recognised in the 12th Annual World Luxury Spa Awards.

Established in 2010, the World Luxury Spa Awards provide an international platform for spas and resorts to be acknowledged for their offerings within the industry. Each year over 250,000 international guests, travellers and industry players cast their votes to determine the best luxury spas within multiple categories at a country, regional and global level.

This year, Secret Spot Hot Tubs received the Global Award for the Luxury Forest Bathing Spa category. Secret Spot Hot Tubs offers guests a chance to soak in their own cedar hot tub beside the spectacular Whakarewarewa Forest – one of New Zealand's premier mountain biking meccas.

Co-owner Keith Kolver said he was blown away by the result.

"To go from having an idea paddling down a river to eight years later having an established business that is now globally recognised is pretty special.

"We couldn't have done it without the support from voters and the Rotorua community who have kept us going through a tough few years.

"It's an awesome feeling to have come out the other side and for Secret Spot Hot Tubs to be recognised in such a big way."

Polynesian Spa took out the Country Award for the Luxury Lakeside Spa category of the competition. In conjunction with its hot springs, Polynesian Spa also provides spa wellness therapies and has recently celebrated its 50th birthday.

UTF: Collaboration key to turning around Tauranga's housing crisis

Members of Tauranga's business and property community gathered last week for the second of a two-part focus series to examine drivers behind the region's housing crisis.

Hosted by local property and business industry advocates, Urban Task Force (UTF), the series of events brought experts from commercial development, banking, tangata whenua, and social housing together to share their perspectives on the city's property challenges.

UTF chairman Scott Adams said the two events fostered a sense of collaboration among all levels of leadership in the city to work towards resolving the problems facing the city.

UTF chairman Scott Adams. Photo / Supplied

"The Tauranga property market is out of control – we're now the eighth most expensive housing market in the world, again outstripping Auckland as this country's least affordable place to own a home."

Adams said the focus series was a critical opportunity to work out the what, the where, the why, and the way forward so the community can combine resources and skills to make "meaningful progress".

"The UTF focus series is just a start; I hope they spark the kind of innovative thinking that drives real change."

Voting open for People's Choice Award

The entries are in, the judging has begun, and it's time to open up voting for the 2022 NZME People's Choice Award.

Every business that has entered the 2022 Tauranga Business Awards is eligible for the People's Choice Award, with the winner announced at the Awards Night.

It is the only publicly voted award, and anyone can vote.

People are encouraged to visit the website and vote for their favourite entrant.

Those who have entered their business in this year's awards - now's the time to rally the troops. Share it far and wide, and encourage your clients, friends, family, supporters, suppliers, everyone and anyone to vote for your business.

Voting is now open now until November 19.

Tauranga turns out for Smile NZ Free Dental Days

The smiles of Tauranga locals have received a boost after the recent Smile NZ Free Dental Days.

In Tauranga, Corson Dental was one of nearly 40 dental practices across the country to donate their time to this cause.

Corson Dental's Dr Jennifer Corson said the day was busy, with low-income adults being provided with much-needed dental care at no charge.

"Our goal is to deliver dental excellence to patients. Being able to help patients who are in need of dental care, but ordinarily lack this access to care is a very rewarding situation," said Dr Corson.

The initiative is a joint venture between the Southern Cross Health Trust and the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) and allows dentists to open their practices to provide a range of treatments such as restorations, fillings and extractions at no charge to patients who ordinarily cannot afford to access treatment.

Tauranga woman strengthens leading agribusiness firm's government sector expertise

Tauranga woman Courtney Stone has joined Perrin Ag as a consultant, bringing government sector experience to the firm as it continues to help inform policy decisions that affect primary sectors.

Stone, 24, has a double major in environmental science and physical geography from Victoria University, and a certificate in Intermediate Sustainable Nutrient Management from Massey University.

She has experience with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) in cross-cutting policy work, making her adept at problem-solving and communicating complex information to government agencies and sector groups.

Before joining Perrin Ag, Courtney was a Sustainable Land Use Systems advisor for MPI in Wellington. Now, she is part of the team that works beyond the farm gate to help shape the systems and policies that directly affect what happens on the farm.

Stone said her role was about providing insight and carrying the voice of farmers and growers into discussions about the future of our sector.

Tauranga woman Courtney Stone has joined Perrin Ag as a consultant. Photo / Supplied

"When government and regional councils come to Perrin Ag, they want to know how their policies and processes will stack up in the on-farm world. They have the bones of an idea, but they're looking to Perrin Ag to flesh it out and see how it might work in a practical sense.

"My job is largely project work involving research into farm systems and future farming opportunities as well as connecting with key stakeholders. I have also been working with industry groups and agribusinesses to contribute to thought leadership and future farm systems analysis."

Perrin Ag principal consultant Carla Muller recruited Stone to the team.

"Courtney stood out because her thought processes are considered and logical, but she can also think outside the box and challenge our own thinking.

"She cares about outcomes and has passion and drive. It's hard finding people like that, people you can give a client's problem to knowing they will give you a high-quality solution. Courtney is that person."