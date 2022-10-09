Business Digest: Scion scientist a finalist in NZ Biosecurity Awards

Stephanie Sopow is a finalist in the 2022 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards. Photo / Supplied

Scion scientist a finalist in NZ Biosecurity Awards

A Scion scientist who helped to discover a biological control for the unwanted giant willow aphid is among the finalists of the 2022 New Zealand Biosecurity Awards.

Stephanie Sopow, a forest entomologist at Scion in Rotorua, played a leading role in the team from Scion, Plant & Food Research and Apiculture NZ whose collaborative research led to the release of a parasitoid wasp from California as a biological control for the invasive giant willow aphid (GWA), Tuberolachnus salignus.

Sopow says it was a privilege to be judged a finalist in the New Zealand Biosecurity Science Award category along with other scientists and biosecurity champions from across the country.

"Over many years, this research programme united people from the US, Japan, Australia and across New Zealand.

"We connected with citizen scientists in the US to locate enough parasitoid wasps to start a colony for testing in New Zealand.

"On release of the wasp, we engaged with many more stakeholders, including beekeepers, farmers and willow enthusiasts who were just as passionate about the research as we were.

"It was rewarding to work with so many people and contribute to what has proven to be impactful science for New Zealand's biosecurity and biodiversity."

The Biosecurity Awards have been held annually since 2017, and recognise individuals, groups and organisations that have shown a commitment to supporting and promoting New Zealand's biosecurity and the systems that uphold it.

The winners will be announced at the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards event in Auckland on October 31.

Whakatane, Tauranga to host jobs initiative using virtual reality-based training

Digital education and training innovator Skills VR and the Ministry of Social Development are holding VR Job Expos at events around the motu following a successful pilot.

Over the coming months, Skills VR and MSD will host an expanded calendar of virtual reality expos throughout Aotearoa for employers and for those looking to launch, grow, or change careers.

These family-friendly expos will be held in 13 regions across the country each quarter.

A Spring into Work expo was held at Whakatane War Memorial Hall on October 4 and another will be held in Tauranga on October 20.

The organisations' virtual reality training tool allows people to experience immersive learning - offering them the chance to experience real-world working environments safely.

The VR tool is designed to give people a flavour of the work available, simulate actual tasks, and deliver industry training and accreditation. Job seekers who complete training modules at an expo receive credentials to add to their CV right then and there.

A total of 669 people participated in five recent VR Jobs Expo events in Auckland, Wellington, Whangarei, Tauranga and Nelson.

There were 1465 VR training sessions completed, averaging 45 minutes and two different learning modules in the headset per user - and 75 per cent of job seekers engaged with employers and recruiters.

Director of industry partnerships at MSD, Amanda Nicolle, said the ministry was committed to modernising training to help people get work-ready, matching peoples' skills to the current needs of New Zealand industries.

"These expos are designed to ensure job seekers get the training they need to build the skills to get into, or return to, the workforce."

Skills VR chief executive James Coddington said Aotearoa was enjoying a record low unemployment rate but had high demand for support to build the skills and confidence of job seekers.

"There are several complementary mega-trends emerging – many of these Kiwis are digital natives who can benefit from tech-based training and education opportunities, while industries are increasingly transitioning to a digital focus where workers have multiple complementary and transferable skills, and workforces are flexible and spread across many locations."

Two Bay businesses finalists in NZ International Business Awards

Two Bay of Plenty exporting businesses have been named as finalists in the upcoming NZ International Business Awards.

Shot Darts was named a finalist for Excellence in Brand Storytelling and UBCO for Excellence in Brand Storytelling as well as its chief executive, Katherine Sandford, for Inspiring Women Leaders.

UBCO's chief executive Katherine Sandford. Photo / Supplied

The award night will be the first in more than three years to be held in person and will be held on October 27.

The awards are run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise/Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE) and celebrate the success of New Zealand businesses on the world stage and recognise excellence and innovative practice.

Convenor of judges David Downs said after "all we've been through" during the last few years, it was now more important than ever to acknowledge New Zealand businesses for their successes.

"Yes, many have struggled during the pandemic, however there are also inspiring stories of those who have innovated, pivoted and thrived."

This year's finalists represented a wide range of sectors, including digital services, food and beverage, consumer products and agritech.

RotoruaNZ launches recruitment campaign for summer

RotoruaNZ is undertaking what it calls a first-of-its-kind recruitment campaign to support Rotorua tourism, accommodation and hospitality businesses for this summer season and beyond.

The campaign will see RotoruaNZ partner with Student Job Search and local high schools to activate students to apply for their best summer jobs ever at local tourism, accommodation and hospitality businesses.

The two-pronged campaign will be fronted by local young people, imploring them to join them at their place of work and have their best summer job ever.

Tertiary students with ID can apply directly for jobs through Student Job Search, but for high school students and their parents, RotoruaNZ has created a series of "apply for a job" events, held at the Rotorua central I-site.

Skyline Rotorua will be one of the businesses at the I-site and people and capability business partner, Tachina Walsh, said it was a great opportunity for students or first-time workers to find out about getting a part-time job.

"These sessions mean it's very casual, come in with your parents, come in with a group of friends and find out what is involved."

Recent RotoruaNZ business surveys showed summer recruitment was a major pain point for the city's visitor economy and with unemployment so low, it made sense for Rotorua to mobilise students as a potential summer or part-time workforce.

"So whether it's a short-term role for the summer, work during school hours for parents/caregivers or some extra pocket money for your teenagers to spend on scooter parts, phone top-ups and Champion hoodies there are real options worth exploring here," destination manager Melissa Craig said.

This campaign will run from October 4 to November 30, nationwide and within Rotorua.

Eighty-six per cent of financial advice providers now on full licensing path

Eighty-six per cent of financial advice providers have now embarked on – or completed – the full licence application process, according to latest statistics from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.

Data from September 30 2022 show 66 per cent of financial advice providers are now operating under, or have applied to the FMA for, a full licence.

A further 20 per cent of providers have taken the step to register on the Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR) for the "financial advice provider-licensee-full licence" service but have not yet formally applied to the FMA for a licence.

The FMA had set September 30 as the target date for all transitional financial advice providers to apply for their Class 1 or Class 2 full licences.

This was to help ensure all applications could be processed well before transitional licences expire on March 16 2023.

Director of regulation and operations John Botica said the latest stats reflected the sector's commitment to the new licensing regime, which came into effect in March 2021 and allowed providers to operate under a transitional licence for the first two years.

"The full licensing process is significantly more rigorous than transitional licensing, and we have kept an open mind about what proportion of advice providers would go on to complete the full licensing journey."

He said it appears the advice sector was undergoing some change with some providers choosing to become authorised bodies under another provider and smaller firms joining together.

"However, at this stage we are not seeing any significant restructuring of the advice market - the smaller adviser firms remain prevalent," he said.

As at September 30 the total number of licensed financial advice providers (both transitional and full) stood at 1750 - a small reduction from the 1800 at the start of the new regime in March 2021.

"We know there will be some applications right up to the wire, which we have actively warned against.

"Advice providers yet to submit their applications are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to avoid the risk of not having a licence to operate by the March deadline."