Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: New app, butcher award, science discoveries, recruitment days

Bay of Plenty Times
9 mins to read
Salt + Tonic directors Matt Browning and Josh Dillner. Photo / Supplied

Salt + Tonic directors Matt Browning and Josh Dillner. Photo / Supplied

Salt + Tonic pushing event tech to new levels at Crankworx

Rotorua-based software company Salt + Tonic has built a custom app that aims to make the event experience smoother for all on-site at Crankworx

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times