Business digest: New app, butcher award, science discoveries, recruitment days

Salt + Tonic directors Matt Browning and Josh Dillner. Photo / Supplied

Salt + Tonic pushing event tech to new levels at Crankworx

Rotorua-based software company Salt + Tonic has built a custom app that aims to make the event experience smoother for all on-site at Crankworx Rotorua.

Crankworx is a major mountain biking event that brings people from all over New Zealand and the world to Rotorua each year.

Managing a major live sporting event like Crankworx presents some unique challenges – all part of the fun for the Salt + Tonic team, according to directors Josh Dillner and Matt Browning.

Salt + Tonic has worked with Crankworx since 2019 to create event management software, an app, and scannable wristbands to help improve the on-site experience for staff, volunteers, athletes, media, and festivalgoers.

"The app we've developed for Crankworx allows the organisers to schedule all events with the ability to change times on the fly, due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather," Dillner said.

"It also allows spectators to build a personalised schedule of what is relevant to them, with the ability to "favourite" the events they don't want to miss."

Browning said the app was customised based on the user's role, which means spectators, volunteers, and event staff can all access a single app and get the information most relevant to them.

"Notifications are sent out via user groups, meaning relevant information can be sent out to all involved instantly, which is key for a large sporting event like Crankworx to run smoothly, where athlete updates and schedule changes are a common occurrence."

At Crankworx Rotorua 2022, real-time live stats will be introduced, allowing the event's organisers to see how busy each zone is in real time.

Crankworx Rotorua event manager Aiyana Grigsby said the custom software Salt + Tonic has built for the festival has helped improve security around the event site, streamline accreditation, and have systems customised to meet their needs and goals on-site.

Bay butcher wins in top sausage competition

Bay of Plenty butcher The Snag Co has won medals in the 2022 Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

Mount Maunganui-based, The Snag Co, has won a gold for its Chorizo Verde sausages and a bronze for its Cuiabana and Calabresa sausages.

The successful sausages were announced at a special Sausage Mixer event this week when butchers from across the nation gathered to find out who had taken out the top spot.

It was a tie for the supreme winners with New World Te Rapa in Hamilton and Zaroa Meats in Auckland announced as joint winners. The judges couldn't split New World Te Rapa's Pork sausage and Zaroa Meats' Aoraki Salami, instead crowning them both with the Supreme Award.

Competition judge, Felicity O'Driscoll of Cook The Books, said there were some really outstanding entries this year and whittling it down to the supreme winner was quite a difficult task.

"There were probably about 4 or 5 sausages that really stood out at the supreme judging, so there was much discussion and retasting on the day.

"At the end though, it came down to some really fine details between the contenders with both winners deserving the joint title of supreme sausage maker."

Kiwis will also know where to get the best burger patties and meatballs with these two categories turning out eight medal-winning burger patties and three medal-winning meatballs.

Scientists explore biogas potential

Converting partly digested grass from the stomachs of slaughtered cattle into biogas that could be used to sustainably heat commercial greenhouses is the focus of a new 14-month study at Scion.

Scientists hope the partly digested grass can one day be blended with food waste to develop a new recipe to enhance bioenergy production for the industry - making it less reliant on fossil fuels, saving money and benefiting the environment.

Scion is a Crown research institute that specialises in research, science and technology development for the forestry, wood product, wood-derived materials, and other biomaterial sectors. Its headquarters is based in Rotorua.

Senior scientist and project leader Dr Suren Wijeyekoon said it was well-known cows produce a lot of methane gas when they belch after the grass is digested by enzymes in their stomachs.

Wijeyekoon said taking the same grass, known as 'paunch grass', from slaughtered animal stomachs and using it to produce methane-rich biogas was a research opportunity worth exploring for future bioenergy production replacing natural gas.

Scion senior scientist and project leader Dr Suren Wijeyekoon. Photo / Supplied

"Each cow has about 10kg to15kg of partly digested grass in their first stomach when they arrive in an abattoir; that grass normally is disposed of by meat processing companies, which comes at a cost.

"Our research is looking at the potential to use that waste product to produce biogas at scale, taking it from a small batch to a large pilot study. If successful, it is research that can be commercially adopted by Ecogas."

Testing will be complete in October 2023. If successful, it's hoped the project will be commercially adopted.

The $385,000 study has been jointly funded by Ecogas and the Bioresource Processing Alliance, which works with New Zealand's primary sector and science partners, including Scion, to get better value out of biological by-products.

Voting for 2022 Fonterra elections under way

Voting has opened for the 2022 Fonterra board election.

This year there are three candidates standing for two places as elected directors on the board. They are independently assessed candidates Andy Macfarlane, Alison Watters and Mike Fleming.

The two candidates with the highest number of votes will be elected to the board and they will start their terms immediately after the annual meeting in November.

Fonterra shareholders can meet director candidates at eight locations throughout the country from October 24 to October 28. An online meeting will take place on October 31.

The meetings provide an opportunity for candidates to explain how their governance skills and attributes meet the requirements of Fonterra shareholders and the board.

Rotorua residents can meet director candidates at a meeting at Rydges Rotorua on Tyron St from 11am to 1pm on October 25.



Four candidates are standing for two positions on the directors' remuneration committee, so an election is required. Incumbent member Ellen Bartlett is re-standing, and Conall Buchanan, Bridie Virbickas and Shirley Trumper have also been nominated.

The voting period runs from October 18 October to 10.30am on November 8. The results will be determined and announced after the close of voting. All successful candidates take office at the close of the annual meeting.

First 'Spring into Work' recruitment day held in Rotorua

The first in a series of recruitment days aiming to connect employers with employees was held last Tuesday in Rotorua.

The event on Eat Streat was a collaboration between the Ministry of Social Development, Rotorua Business Chamber and Rotorua NZ to connect food and beverage employers in need of staff with people looking for work.

The Ministry of Social Development, Rotorua Business Chamber and Rotorua NZ held a recruitment day on Eat Streat on Tuesday. Photo / Laura Smith

Bay of Plenty social development regional commissioner Mike Bryant said local businesses were eager to sign up workers and make the most of the summer tourist season with most Covid-19 restrictions no longer in place.

"We're committed to supporting Rotorua food and beverage business owners to find people for their workplace, and can offer a range of services to help them with their recruitment needs."

Bryant said about 250 people attended the recruitment day and 20 restaurateurs were there taking job applications on the spot.

"Helping people find and keep employment is a key focus for us so it was great to see so many connections being made.

"Feedback was positive, with all employers ending the day with job applications to consider.

"We know it's a tough time for Rotorua's hospitality businesses right now as they grapple with staff shortages following the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

"As part of our commitment to supporting them ahead of the busy summer season, we joined with Rotorua Chamber and Rotorua NZ to put on this event as an innovative way of connecting jobseekers with employers.

"Through working together, we're confident of being able to get more people into jobs and helping our local businesses thrive."

Eat Streat's Indian Star owner Ray Singh has been vocal about the struggles to find staff and was at the event on Tuesday.

He said he had numbers for a few people interested.

"I'm hoping to get someone on the floor working to help us, to help Rotorua hospitality."

Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty labour market manager Brent MacDonald. Photo / Laura Smith

Western Bay council holds AA credit rating

Western Bay of Plenty District Council continues to hold a strong AA credit rating with global credit agency Standard and Poor's.

The council's AA rating gives assurance to lenders that any debt carried comes with a very low credit risk.

It also had strong capacity to repay any future debt needed for significant infrastructure or unplanned events.

The score also allows the council to access lower interest rates from the local government funding agency.

MP Todd Muller appointed to new roles

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller has been appointed the National Party's acting spokesman for Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety.

Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger had held the role but resigned from the portfolio due to an ongoing personal dispute between her family and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Parksyde celebrates 21 years

Parksyde Community Centre in Rotorua is celebrating its 21st birthday this year.

The community centre is celebrating 21 years of supporting Rotorua residents aged over 55 with an open day on November 5.

People will be able to get a taste of all the activities the community centre offers at the open day. The city's new mayor Tania Tapsell has also been invited.

Purpose-built 21 years ago and funded by the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, Parksyde has been offering activities to the older generation in Rotorua.

It was opened in 2001 by Lianne Dalziel, the then Minister for Senior Citizens. Dalziel has also been invited to attend the open day.

Parksyde manager Robyn Skelton, who is the sole fulltime staff member, said there were more than 95 volunteers working at the community centre "and certainly keep me on my toes".