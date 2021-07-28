Black Caps tour of the Mace stops at Tauranga Intermediate

NZ Cricket is taking the World Championship mace trophy around the country.

NZ Cricket is taking the World Championship mace trophy around the country.

Last month, they were crowned champions of the world, and today their fans were able to meet their heroes.

In June, the Black Caps beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in Southampton, England.

Touring the country with the trophy, the Mace, the Black Caps stopped in Tauranga at Tauranga Intermediate School with more than 1000 students treated to an assembly before the tour opened to the public.

Principal Cameron Mitchell told the Bay of Plenty Times being asked to host the players on their trophy tour was an honour, and one they immediately opened their open arms to.

Tauranga Intermediate was treated to a special assembly on the Black Caps Mace tour. Photo / George Novak

Mitchell said the school had a proud cricket history as three former students - Trent Boult, Daniel Flynn and Doug Bracewell - have played for the Black Caps.

Mitchell said it was a "great inspiration" to have the players there today.

Before the players fronted fans from around the city, the school was treated to a special assembly with the players and the trophy, the Mace.

Students chanted remixes of songs to each players' name which had the pros grinning, and students were also able to ask the players questions.

Black Caps after winning the ICC World Test Championship Mace. Photo / Getty Images

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who recently retired from the game, told the students of that moment they won the world champ title.

He was upstairs with batting coach Luke Ronchi when Ross Taylor hit the winning boundary when they jumped up, hugged each other, and ran down to join the team.

"It was pretty special."

Pāpāmoa bowler Neil Wagner said he couldn't agree more about what he said was "the highest achievement" in cricket.

For him, test cricket was the "pinnacle of the game" and winning was the "highest achievement and worth celebrating".

Coming home was a "pretty special" and humbling experience.

"It's been amazing to see what it means to everyone and make everyone proud."

He hoped the win would inspire younger people to fall in love with test cricket.

Students from other schools across the city came to the meet and greet, with players signing autographs and fans getting pictures with the trophy.

Two of them were Matua School students Sam Stronge and Andrew Hays who were both keen cricket players who watched every one of the championship games.

Cricket fans Ben Goninon, 8 (left), Mark Divehall, and Brody Divehall. Photo / George Novak

While they had both been to countless Black Caps games at the Bay Oval, neither have had the chance to be this close to their heroes.

Stronge said it was "very inspiring" to be with the athletes who were now the best in the world.