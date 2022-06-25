Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

'Bee-obsessed' Kaimai Range master beekeeper taking on the world

5 minutes to read
Multi-award-winning Kaimai Range Honey beekeepers Jody and Ralph Mitchell are set to take on the world in an international honey competition in Turkey. Photo / Mead Norton

Multi-award-winning Kaimai Range Honey beekeepers Jody and Ralph Mitchell are set to take on the world in an international honey competition in Turkey. Photo / Mead Norton

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

"Bee-obsessed" Jody Mitchell and her husband Ralph are all abuzz as they prepare to compete at the 2022 Apimondia - World Beekeeping Awards in Turkey in August.

The master beekeepers, both aged 53, have owned

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.