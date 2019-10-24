Central Indians Stephen Nicholls has blasted 272 runs in October. Photo / File

After just three rounds of competition the batting skills of Bayleys Central Indians skipper Stephen Nicholls have not gone unnoticed.

The Rotorua combined side opener has blasted 272 runs in October, with the next best being 126.

Nichols opened his onslaught against eight times Baywide champion of champions Carrus Mount Maunganui with an unbeaten 126, followed by 78 not out in his side's match against newcomers Geyser City.

Last weekend, he was dismissed for the first time this season, when was caught behind by Element IMF Cadets' keeper Daniel Maathuis for 68.

Tomorrow, Central Indians are hosting New World Te Puke at Smallbone Park. The two sides are both at a critical juncture in their race for a semifinal berth, with two wins from their opening three matches.

Mount Maunganui, will go into their encounter with Geyser City at Blake Park with a new addition to their quality bowling line-up.

Northern Districts' right-arm medium pacer Brett Randell, who has relocated to the Bay of Plenty from Northland, will join Chris Atkinson, Dale Swan and Tony Goodin in the Mount Maunganui frontline bowling attack.

Eves Realty Greerton, who remain the only unbeaten team in the current Bay of Plenty Cup title race, will take on Generation Homes Lake Taupo at Owen Delany Park.

Lake Taupo attack bowler Roger Urbahn leads the Bay of Plenty Cup bowling stakes with nine wickets, with a best of four wickets for 32 runs. Last Saturday Graham Hudson announced his arrival at the Greerton club, when he took six wickets at a cost of 56 runs against Te Puke.

Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College, will be home at Nicholson Field for the first time this season to host Cadets in round four. Last weekend the Tauranga students hit their straps, when they dispatched Geyser City, after posting 187/8 and then bowling their opponents out for 91.

After two rounds of the Bay of Plenty Cup, Cadets sat in the unfamiliar position of bottom of the standings, before defeating Central Indians in a cliffhanger to move into contention. They are sure to be completely focused on progressing up the standings when they square off with Tauranga Boys.

Tomorrow's BOPCA Bay of Plenty Cup draw:

Lake Taupo v Eves Realty Greerton, Owen Delany Park; Central Indians v Te Puke, Smallbone Park; Tauranga Boys' College v Cadets, Nicholson Field; Mount Maunganui v Geyser City, Blake Park 3.

Points: Greerton 21, Central Indians 15, Te Puke 15, Tauranga Boys College 12, Mount Maunganui 12, Cadets 9, Lake Taupo CC 9, Geyser City 3.

