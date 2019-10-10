Geyser City's Sam Kershaw in action during their Baywide premier cricket competition last weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Round two of the Baywide premier cricket competition features a Rotorua derby, another home game for Mount Maunganui and a bid at redemption for some.

Rotorua's Central Indians square off with newcomers Geyser City at Smallbone Park on Saturday.

Last week, Geyser City went down to defending Bay of Plenty Cup titleholders Eves Realty Greerton but bowler Satpal Singh played havoc with the ball against them, grabbing four wickets in a bowling spell that included three ducks. Greerton had to work hard for the win.

Joint 2018/19 Baywide champion of champions Cadets, will want to reverse last weekend's opening day defeat, with Greerton standing in their way in round two.

Generation Homes Lake Taupō CC play Te Puke at Blake Park on Saturday. They'll go into the match with confidence following on from their hard fought first-up win over Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College.

For the second week in a row, Mount Maunganui will be at home at Blake Park against Tauranga Boys' College. Both sides will be desperate to bank their first win points of the season, with a battle likely to last until late in the day.

Meanwhile, in other opening cup matches, two Baywide premier master-blasters from last season picked up where they left off last weekend.

Bayleys Central Indians skipper Stephen Nicholls blasted 126 not out against Carrus Mount Maunganui to lead his troops to an 87 run win over the eight-time Baywide champion of champions. Last season, Nicholls smashed 459 runs in the three Baywide competitions, including two centuries with a highest score of 126.

Long-time New World Te Puke batsman Tai Bridgman-Raison played a big role in his side's eight-wicket defeat of Element IMF Cadets on the season opening day. Bridgman-Raison was patience personified as he crafted an unbeaten 86 off 128 balls. The Te Puke elder statesman carried on from the previous cricket year, where he had belted 542 runs and ran his Te Puke centuries to a club record of 15.

BOPCA Bay of Plenty Cup draw, Saturday, October 12:

New World Te Puke vs Generation Homes Lake Taupō CC, Blake 2; Eves Realty Greerton vs Element IMF Cadets, Pemberton Park; Bayleys Central Indians vs Geyser City, Smallbone Park; Carrus Mount Maunganui vs Bond and Co Tauranga Boys' College, Blake 3.

Points table: Greerton 7, Central Indians 7, Te Puke 7, Lake Taupo CC 7, Tauranga Boys College 1, Cadets 1, Mount Maunganui 1, Geyser City 1.