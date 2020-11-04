Baypark Speedway to light up with Fireworks Spectacular this weekend

Super stocks, the heavy metal stars of speedway, make their first appearance of the 2020/21 season at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / File

Baypark Speedway presents one of its most popular attractions this Saturday night with a Fireworks Spectacular as the climax to another high-horsepower evening of dirt-track competition.

The professional fireworks display will light up the Mt Maunganui night sky above the Trustpower Baypark Stadium at the conclusion of a 15-race speedway programme.

"It's a Baypark Speedway tradition to present a professional firework display at our first November racing event of the season," speedway manager Willie Kay said.

"After our successful and well-received opening meeting for the 2020/21 season at Labour Weekend, we are looking forward to the twin attractions of another exciting race programme and the Bay of Plenty's best fireworks show.

"With so much news coverage and debate about the sale and use of private fireworks, the professional pyrotechnics at Baypark Speedway event are a family favourite."

The Baypark Speedway race programme will again deliver plenty of variety with the second night of season set to continue the high-quality racing from the super saloon car, sprint car and youth mini stock classes that appeared at the Labour weekend season opener.

Super stocks and open-wheel six shooter classes join the programme this Saturday night to get their first taste of on-track competition.

The heavy metal super stock grid is expected to feature a 20-car line up with the team members of the Baypark Busters making their first home track appearance of the season along with visiting drivers expected from Rotorua and Auckland.

The super saloons produced wheel-to-wheel racing at the season opener and this weekend the racing continues as drivers and teams prepare for a new series to be fought out over three nights of racing through late November and December.

The race programme starts at 6.30pm.

Location: Baypark Speedway at Trustpower Baypark Stadium, 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui.