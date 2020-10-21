Mt Maunganui's Baypark Speedway season set to get underway

Nine-time New Zealand midget car champion Michael Pickens begins his 2020/21 campaign at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / Supplied

The dirt is set to fly when Mt Maunganui's Baypark Speedway races back into action on Saturday night.

The event has attracted strong competitor line-ups of drivers eager to make a winning start to the 2020/21 summer racing season.

The traditional Labour Weekend season opener has attracted quality fields featuring current and past national champion drivers across the sprintcar, super saloon and midget car classes. Stockcars and youth ministocks will also feature on the programme.

The midget car line up will feature nine-time New Zealand champion Michael Pickens, of Auckland, who plans to start his summer campaign on double duty by also joining the sprintcar field.

A high-quality super saloon grid is headed by Tauranga's reigning New Zealand and North Island champion Sam Waddell, former national champions Steve Cowling and Peter Dickson and current New Zealand Grand Prix title holder Chris Cowling.

Sprintcars will be a major focus of the racing at Baypark Speedway this summer with top competitors eager for track time ahead of the 51st New Zealand Championship at the Mt Maunganui track on January 8-9.

Twenty sprintcar teams have indicated they are ready to race this Saturday night while stockcar numbers are approaching 30 cars and the youth ministock field is set to feature 24 cars.

The Labour Weekend season opener is the green light for an exciting 18-night 2020/21 racing calendar at Baypark Speedway, running through until next Easter. Racing starts at 6.30pm.

Location: Baypark Speedway at Trustpower Baypark Stadium, 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui.