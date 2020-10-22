Pahoia team riding high after MX challenge

Five of the six members of the Pahoia School MX team at Rotorua.

Pahoia School's motocross team claimed second place overall in round 3 at the 2020 Interschools MX Challenge hosted by the Tauranga Motorcycle Club on October 3, and fifth overall in the four-round series after competing in only two rounds.

The final round was in Rotorua on October 17.

The team, comprising Ethan Carleton, 11, Isla Robins, 7, Flynn Robins, 8, Reilly Langley, 8, Kurt Lovell, 8, and Ross Lovell, 9, tried their hardest to nab second place.

Ethan also rode in round 2 at Whakatāne and won his class, with his points contributing to the team's overall points.

Round 2 at TECT Park attracted a field of 320 riders from all over the North Island, from Kerikeri to Palmerston North.

Riders competed in individual classes - Isla got 4th in the 50cc trail class, Flynn 5th and Reilly 6th in the 7-8 year-old 65cc class. Kurt was 6th in the 7-11 trail class and Ross 14th in the 7-11 65cc class. Ethan placed 2nd in the Pro 65cc class.

Ethan Carleton, 97 going for the holeshot.

At the final round in Rotorua, the team all rode well but a mix of mechanical issues put them out of the major placings.

The Lovell brothers' mum, Maree Paynter, says all the kids showed remarkable sportsmanship, especially cheering on Isla in the 50cc minis and helping with getting her bike over the line after it broke down, to complete the final race.

At Rotorua, Ethan was third overall in the pro 65 class.

In the 2020 Interschools MX Challenge overall (all four rounds) Isla placed second overall in the 50cc trail class. Ethan placed second overall in the Pro 65cc class.

Ethan Carleton and Isla Robins placed second overall in the four-round 2020 Interschool MX Challenge series.

Team manager Zane Robins says it has been highly enjoyable: "The kids put in a lot of effort and have a lot of fun on the day.

"Considering the kids don't practise a lot, they are all doing fantastic."

Robins says Ethan takes the sport very seriously, competing most weekends, and he is off to the MX Fest in Taupo this weekend.

Ethan's mum Rena Carleton helps organise the team and is supportive of all of the riders.

"I am just really proud of the kids, there are so many highs and lows in racing. From winning one race to crashing in the next. They get up, brush themselves off and go for it again with great resilience."

Ross Lovell going for it at the Interschools MX Challenge.

Rena says watching the kids come together and support each other through it all was really warming.

Parents Craig Lovell and Maree Paynter agree and are super proud of the team's efforts during the school holidays.

Reilly's dad Campbell Langley is involved with the TMCC and helps out with track grooming at TECT Park.

For this talented young team there are plenty more events on the MX calendar to compete in this summer. So watch this space!