Bay of Plenty celebrate winning the Men's New Zealand Interprovincial Golf Championship at Omanu Golf Course. Photo / www.bwmedia.co.nz

Bay of Plenty have won their first New Zealand Men’s Interprovincial Golf Championship title in a decade in front of hundreds of their home supporters at Omanu Golf Club.

The last time a Bay of Plenty side won the national match play competition was in 2012 at Otago Golf Club.

Since then they’ve developed a new team and returned to their winning ways at home defeating Auckland in a tense final that came down to the wire.

The Bay side won 3.5 – 1.5, but the match was decided on the final hole between No.1s Mitchell Kale and Auckland’s Joshua Bai.

Bay of Plenty had already locked up 2.5 points following 4&3 victories from their captain and No.5, Jordan Golding, and No.4, Hayden White, while No.2 Shaun Campbell secured a vital half.

Kale needed a half against Bai to secure a victory but went one better, winning the final hole and securing an emotional victory for one of the most successful teams in the competition history.

Golding says it’s an incredible feeling to win in front of their home crowd.

“We are absolutely stoked. It was amazing to see all the support out there, and it’s probably the biggest crowd I’ve seen around Omanu. It feels amazing to do it in front of them.

“It’s different playing in front of your home supporters. We felt an extra bit of pressure all week, which we tried to convert into positive energy. I think that certainly helped us get over the line today; it was tight and, thankfully, we were able to do it for them.”

The past decade has been tough for Bay of Plenty, not making a final since 2013.

Golding hopes the victory repays all those who have helped the province get back to their winning ways.

“It’s been a long 10 years for the district. We were dominant in this event for several years and since then, we have been rebuilding.

“Over the last couple of years, we felt we’d finally got a group of guys that would be around for a little while. It’s awesome to get over the line and pay back what a lot of people in the district have done for us over the many years, and it was extra-special that we were able to do it at home.

“We’re definitely going to be celebrating with a few of them tonight,” Golding said.

Player of the Tournament went to Shaun Campbell, who went through the tournament undefeated at No.2, winning seven and a half out of eight matches. The Record of the Tournament went to Mitchell Kale who won seven out of eight at No.1.

The New Zealand Men’s and Women’s Interprovincials returns to Wellington next year, with the two events being staged at Paraparaumu Beach and Waikanae Golf Clubs.