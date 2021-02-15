Bay of Plenty weather: Heavy wind and rain continues

Another wet and windy day is on the cards for Bay of Plenty, with a risk of surface flooding in some areas.

A subtropical low continues to move southwards over the upper North Island,accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne where another 50 to 70mm of rain was expected to accumulate between 8pm Monday and 9am today.

A statement from MetService said heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning for Coromandel Peninsula has been lifted as rain has eased. While a brief burst of rain was forecast overnight, it was not expected to meet warning criteria.

The forecast for Rotorua today is for rain, heavy at times, easing this afternoon and clearing in the evening. There are northerly winds, turning strong southerly in the morning. The predicted high is 20C and the low 14C.

In Tauranga, there will also be rain, heavy at times, easing this afternoon and clearing in the evening. There are northerlies forecasted, turning strong southerly in the morning.

The predicted high for Tauranga is 24C and the low 17C.