Weather: Wind and rain on the cards for North Island

The summer weather takes a break this week as rain and strong winds hit the North Island.

A subtropical low moves southwards onto the north of the North Island on Monday, then moves slowly eastwards during Tuesday. The low pressure system is expected to bring rain and strong winds to the North Island.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne.

Coromandel residents can expect 70 to 110mm of rain to accumulate between 6am and 7pm today. There could be peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h, but 25mm/hr in possible thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne can expect 100 to 130mm of rain to accumulate between 11am Monday and 11am Tuesday.

There could be peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h, especially on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible from Monday evening.

In Rotorua, the forecast is for rain developing in the morning, possibly heavy at times in the afternoon with easterly winds.

The expected Rotorua high for Monday is 18C with a low of 16C. On Tuesday, the forecasted high is 19C and the low 13C.

In Tauranga today, MetService predicts rain to develop in the morning, with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms from the afternoon. The wind will be easterly and strong at times.

The forecasted high for Tauranga is 22C and the low 19C.

On Tuesday in Tauranga, the high is expected to be 23C and the low 16C.