Bay of Plenty Volcanix wider training squad named for 2021 Farah Palmer Cup campaign

The Bay of Plenty Volcanix have named a wider training squad for their 2021 campaign. Photo / Getty Images

Thirty-nine of the Bay of Plenty's most promising female rugby players have been named in the Volcanix wider training squad.



The list, featuring 20 forwards and 19 backs, representing six Bay of Plenty rugby clubs, will train over a month-long period before an official Farah Palmer Cup squad is named just before preseason.



When asked about the relatively large size of the initial squad, Volcanix head coach Rodney Gibbs said a larger group was necessary to bring everyone up to speed.



"The reason we have a squad of this size is so we can train and simulate play in a way that mirrors a real game as closely as possible," Gibbs said.



"That way, we can measure the girls against each other first and foremost, and then start looking at combinations and preparing them for what will work best moving forward."



Gibbs said the following weeks would be a good test for the players as many had never played at a level like the Farah Palmer Cup.



"A big part of this one-month training block with this initial wider squad is to let the club girls mix it with the more experienced and Black Ferns girls.



"The physicality and skills are a big jump from the club level. The girls that learn quickly and can roll with the punches will give themselves the best chance of making it to the next step."

Rangiuru winger Louisa Tubailagi has been selected in the Bay of Plenty Volcanix wider training squad. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The wider squad features many familiar and expected names, including Black Ferns like Les Elder, Kendra Reynolds, Pia Tapsell, Luka Connor, and Kelsie Wills.

There are also a few new additions, including two exciting Australian prospects.

"Sheniqua Taula and Ashleigh Timoko are two talented footballers from across the Tasman who will be looking to make the side," Gibbs said.

"We also have three girls from Waikite who have made the squad, along with Helena Coughlan out of Ōpōtiki, which is exciting for them.

"It will be exciting to see how these girls progress."

The Volcanix officially begin their Farah Palmer Cup campaign with an opening bout against Auckland on July 16.

Volcanix 2021 Wider Training Squad:

Forwards

Angel Mulu (Mount Maunganui)

Jay Jay Taylor (Mount Maunganui)

Karli Faneva (Mount Maunganui)

Kelsie Wills (Mount Maunganui)

Natalie Delamere (Mount Maunganui)

Ro Silo Togotogorua (Mount Maunganui)

Tynealle Fitzgerald (Mount Maunganui)

Helena Coughlan (Opotiki)

Brooklyn Teki-Joyce (Rangataua)

Kura Waller (Rangataua)

Les Elder (Rangataua)

Luka Connor (Rangataua)

Pia Tapsell (Rangataua)

Sereana Naqarase (Rangataua)

Baye Jacob (Rangiuru)

Jessie Wharekura (Rangiuru)

Kendra Reynolds (Rangiuru)

Santo Taumata (Rangiuru)

Te Urupounamu McGarvey (Rangiuru)

Vanea Robati (Waikite)

Backs

Grace Parata-Stewart (Mount Maunganui)

Kalyn Takitimu-Cook (Mount Maunganui)

Lisa Egberts (Mount Maunganui)

Payton Takimoana (Mount Maunganui)

Sheniqua Taula (Mount Maunganui)

Kanyon Paul (Otorohonga)

Ashleigh Timoko (Rangataua)

Autumn-Rain Stephens (Rangataua)

Azalleyah Maaka (Rangataua)

Kiki Tahere (Rangataua)

Olivia Richardson (Rangataua)

Renee Wickliffe (Rangataua)

Mererangi Paul (Rangiuru)

Layla Te Riini (Rangiuru)

Louisa Tubailagi (Rangiuru)

Sapphire Tapsell (Rangiuru)

Nadia Flavell (Rotoiti)

Kataraina Rauwhero-Stainton (Waikite)

Raukawa Tuahuru (Waikite)