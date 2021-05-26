Bay of Plenty Steamers to face Western Force in Perth

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi of Bay of Plenty celebrates a win during the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup. Photo / Getty Images

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union has announced the Steamers will play a pre-season fixture in Perth.

The Bay of Plenty men will take on Super Rugby side the Western Force on July 16 in preparation for the 2021 Bunnings NPC.



A press release from Bay of Plenty Rugby said the first-class match, which will be played at HBF Park, was an opportunity for Western Australian rugby fans to witness "a traditional heavyweight of the New Zealand National Provincial Championship live", and would be the last chance for rugby fans in 2021 to see the Force in action.



The Bay of Plenty travelling side is set to be full of Super Rugby stars, including the likes of Chiefs trio Aidan Ross, hooker Nathan Harris and halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, as well as Blues first five-eighths Otere Black.

The Steamers will be led by coach Daryl Gibson, a former All Blacks and Crusaders midfield back.



Western Force chief executive officer Tony Lewis, who prior to this role oversaw significant success with the Tasman Rugby Union, was thrilled to have secured the fixture to showcase the passion of New Zealand provincial rugby for Perth rugby fans.



"The commitment of Bay of Plenty to bring their strongest team, that includes 24 Super Rugby players in their squad, is very compelling," Lewis said.



"Bay of Plenty saw the opportunity to grow a relationship with the Force, which is important to us.



"The idea of a team packed full of Super Rugby stars going head-to-head with the Force in July is extremely exciting. It's going to be great for our members and fans to see the intensity, desire and tribalism of New Zealand provincial rugby."

Bay of Plenty Steamers fullback Kaleb Trask kicks during last year's Mitre 10 Cup semifinal against Tasman. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty chief executive officer Mike Rogers said the chance to travel to Perth and take on the Force was an opportunity they would embrace wholeheartedly.

"We have built a strong relationship with Rugby WA and the Western Force through our involvement in Rapid Rugby last year and see this historic first fixture as an important step in the growth of activity and collaboration between our two organisations," Rogers said.

"We know this will be a big challenge with the Force having had a good season in Super Rugby but I know our team will be hugely motivated to perform well as we build towards the Bunnings Warehouse NPC season."

Bay of Plenty head to Perth to face the Western Force on July 16 at HBF Park from 7pm.

Further information regarding the match, including ticket details, will be announced in the coming weeks.