Bunnings Warehouse NPC: Kickoff time change for Steamers' Rotorua game

The Bay of Plenty Steamers have had the time of their Rotorua Bunnings Warehouse NPC match changed. Photo / Getty Images

The Bay of Plenty Steamers v Wellington Lions Bunnings Warehouse NPC game, originally scheduled for 7.05pm, will now kick off at 2.05pm on October 2 at Rotorua International Stadium.



With the aim of attracting a big crowd for the game and avoiding a time clash with the All Blacks v South Africa, the Steamers' Rotorua match will now take place in the sunshine, which will no doubt be attractive to Steamers fans and whānau.



Rotorua Lakes Council sports and events manager Steve Watene said the council was pleased with the change.

"This will be the first afternoon game we have had for a number of years and with the game also being later in the season in October, this is shaping as an excellent family event for our community," he said.

Bay of Plenty's Chase Tiatia steps the defence during a Mitre 10 Cup match in Rotorua. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Rugby partnerships and engagement manager Neil Alton said: "This day game versus one of the heavyweights of provincial rugby is going to be a highlight of the Bunnings NPC season.

"We look forward to working with the Rotorua community to make this event a huge success."

Bay of Plenty Steamers 2021 Bunnings Warehouse NPC draw

• Bay of Plenty v Tasman, Sunday, August 8, 2.05pm, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga.

• Southland v Bay of Plenty, Sunday, August 15, 2.05pm, Rugby Park, Invercargill.

• Auckland v Bay of Plenty, Saturday, August 21, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland.

• Bay of Plenty v Northland, Sunday, August 29, 2.05pm, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga.

• Bay of Plenty v Waikato, Saturday, September 4, 2.05pm, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga.

• Canterbury v Bay of Plenty, Sunday, September 12, 2.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

• Hawke's Bay v Bay of Plenty, Sunday, September 19, 2.05pm, McLean Park, Napier.

• Bay of Plenty v Taranaki, Sunday, September 26, 4.35pm, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga.

• Bay of Plenty v Wellington, Saturday, October 2, 2.05pm, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua.

• Counties Manukau v Bay of Plenty, Sunday, October 10, 4.35pm, Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe.

• Semifinals: Friday, October 15 – Saturday, October 16.

• Bunnings Warehouse NPC Premiership Final: Saturday, October 23.

Bay of Plenty Volcanix 2021 Farah Palmer Cup Draw

• Auckland v Bay of Plenty, Saturday, July 16, 12.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland.

• Counties Manukau v Bay of Plenty, Saturday, July 24, 2.05pm, Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe.

• Bay of Plenty v Waikato, Saturday, July 31, 2.05pm, Blake Park, Mount Maunganui.

• BYE - Week 4, Friday, August 6 – Sunday, August 8.

• Canterbury v Bay of Plenty*, Saturday, August 14, 4.35pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

• Bay of Plenty v Otago, Saturday, August 21, 12.05pm, Blake Park, Mount Maunganui.

• Bay of Plenty v Wellington*, Sunday, August 29, 12.05pm, Tauranga Domain, Tauranga.

• Semifinals: Friday, September 3 – Sunday, September 5.

• Finals: Friday, September 10 – Sunday, September 12.

* Televised double-header opportunity with the Bunnings Warehouse NPC

Finals dates are subject to operational and broadcasting logistics.