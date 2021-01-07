Bay of Plenty Times Year in Review: October 2020

Traffic starts to build on SH2 at the Te Maunga intersection, which now has traffic lights instead of roundabouts. Photo / George Novak

The Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2020. This is what made headlines in October.

October 5

Renters desperate to get a roof over their heads were taking on properties they couldn't afford as competition for homes soared.

Returning ex-pats, investors selling up and low stock were driving median weekly rents to record levels.

October 6

Complaints were rolling in about the Tauranga City Council's new kerbside rubbish and recycling service, but the council was confident they were a vocal minority and most people would be happy.

Two weeks prior, the council announced it would be rolling out a rates-funded four-bin system to the whole city from July 1, at a first-year cost of $230 per household, plus $60 for an optional garden waste bin.

A variety of Tauranga City Council rubbish bins and recycling bins. Photo / File

October 10

New traffic lights at the intersection of two of Tauranga's busiest highways resulted in complaints, delays and traffic resembling "a dog's dinner" and there were fears it could get worse when the school holidays end.

But authorities say the lights at Te Maunga where State Highways 2 and 29A meet in Mount Maunganui aren't entirely to blame as inconsiderate drivers are also responsible.

October 14

They were married for 66 years and had just celebrated their wedding anniversary.

But in October Kevin and Maureen Gallagher passed away 20 minutes apart at home. Leah Tebbutt told their story of life, love and devotion.

Kevin and Maureen Gallagher at their 80th birthday party. Kevin and Maureen Gallagher died within 20 minutes of each other this week. Photo / File

October 15

Two Fijian seamen described as "naive" drug mules were jailed for importing millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine by hiding it on a container ship at the Port of Tauranga.

Customs officers found a hidden stash of 34kg of methamphetamine during a search of the vessel after it arrived from Fiji on November 18, 2019.

October 19

"I'm still in mourning," a National supporter said to Simon Bridges as she drove past in Fergusson Park.

The Tauranga MP won a fifth term in the electorate seat, but it was a rare bright spot in an otherwise grim night for the National Party, which he joined at 16.

Preliminary results had the 44-year-old former Crown prosecutor taking the seat with a margin of 2433 votes over Labour's Jan Tinetti. It was a far cry from the just over 11,000 vote gulf between them three years ago.

Simon Bridges at the Tauranga Golf Club on election night Photo / File

October 20

For the first time in 18 years, the Labour Party cleaned out every Bay of Plenty electorate party vote.

Labour obtained 110,600 votes in the Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, Rotorua, Waiariki, Coromandel, Taupō and East Coast electorates - eclipsing the National Party which gained 40,000 votes fewer.

Labour's Angie Warren-Clarke on election night. Photo / File

October 20

"Unacceptable" errors meant social workers failed to check on a 3-month-old baby when concerns were raised about his welfare, just weeks before the little boy suffered horrific head injuries in a fatal assault.

By marking the case as less urgent, the CYFS office in Tauranga circumvented the "red flag" system in place and avoided a negative rating for poor performance.

Richard Royal Arif Te Kakahi Winiata Uddin, known as Baby Royal. Photo / File

October 22

Tauranga retailers and residents caught in the middle of a council overhaul of a village centre said they were feeling let down and forgotten.

Within a month of roadworks beginning, business owners said they had lost as much as 80 per cent of their revenue as traffic ground to a standstill and customers avoided the area. The impact on the community prompted a petition of several hundred signatures calling for the council to remedy the situation.

October 23

Baking superstar Patrick Lam was as surprised as anyone when he found out he had won the inaugural Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll competition.

He didn't know about the win until "they just turned up with a trophy and a cameraman".

Tauranga pie baker Patrick Lam. Photo / File

October 28:

A Rotorua family sold their waterfront Pāpāmoa holiday home for a record $3 million under the hammer.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, home on Karewa Parade in Pāpāmoa sold for $3,050,000 at auction on October 21.

The home on Kawera Parade sold for $3,050,000 at auction. Photo / Supplied

October 29

Old embraced new at Tauranga Girls' College as the school's three new houses were revealed.

Two existing houses, previously named after men, were renamed and there was one new house.