Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty road toll sparks call for increased penalties, policing data revealed

6 minutes to read
Head of Western Bay of Plenty road policing team Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter.

Head of Western Bay of Plenty road policing team Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter.

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Twelve deaths, 1203 drink drivers, 428 mobile phone users and more than 1700 people caught speeding.

That's the grim picture Western Bay of Plenty's 2021 road policing data paints, sparking calls for harsher penalties for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.