Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty lifestyle properties buck national trend and still selling for top dollar

Carmen Hall
By
8 mins to read
Michelle Bunce who is about to launch a llama trekking venture with her husband. Photo / Andrew Warner

Michelle Bunce who is about to launch a llama trekking venture with her husband. Photo / Andrew Warner

bop0909HeathYoung.JPG Heath Young, chief executive of the Realty Group Ltd, which operates Eves and Bayleys. Photo / Supplied

The Bay of Plenty has been described as the "Gold Coast of New Zealand" and is holding

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times