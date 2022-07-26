The World Health Organisation has warned that global COVID-19 cases are spiking, having risen for the fifth consecutive week. Video / AP

A daily average of 33 Bay of Plenty people have been in hospital with Covid-19 this month, according to Ministry of Health records.

And one health executive says Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals have, at various times, had more than 10 per cent of their staff on sick leave this winter.

Since January, an average of 15 Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty residents have been in hospital with Covid-19 each day.

Across Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals, the highest number of in-patients with Covid-19 was 49 in a single day. That peak was reached on July 12.

Yesterday, 41 people were being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in the Bay of Plenty area. Nationwide 822 people were being treated in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the national seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 8335.

Long Covid sufferer Val Stewart, 86, said her advice was to keep wearing masks and to get vaccinated but she believed some people were "slap happy" about their health.

The former Ōpōtiki resident said she felt like she needed a new brain after being infected with the virus at the end of March.

"It's still there. I'm still very tired I still have a foggy brain and blank out every so often," Stewart said.

"I have everything except the cough and cold. Some days are better than others."

Stewart said if she caught Covid-19 for a second time, she'd have to face it bit by bit.

"I'd crawl under a blanket for a while and consider my options."

Val Stewart feels like she needs a new brain after catching Covid-19 in late March. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty chief operating officer Bronwyn Anstis said all emergency departments across the country were experiencing challenges with the pressures on the healthcare system as new Covid-19 subvariants, flu and other respiratory illnesses all had an impact on services.

"Our hospitals and healthcare services in the Bay of Plenty are no different," Anstis told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"We also know that across the country during recent weeks, there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, on top of other respiratory illnesses, resulting in a larger proportion of our population and health workforce unwell."

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty chief operating officer Bronwyn Anstis expects pressure on the health system will continue. Photo / George Novak

Anstis said an increase in illness in winter was not unexpected but the health system was experiencing the impact earlier than usual with more cases presenting to emergency departments, general practices and medical centres.

"On Friday alone, in the Bay of Plenty, our hospital staff were caring for 40 people with Covid-19 and a large number of flu patients."

Anstis said Covid-19 and other winter illnesses had also had an impact on staff absences.

"At various times this winter, some Tauranga and Whakatāne hospital departments have had 10 per cent or more of their staff on sick leave while our hospitals are caring for large numbers of patients."

Anstis did not expect that the pressure would ease anytime soon.

"We expect sustained pressure on health services to continue throughout winter," Anstis said.

"It will help us if everyone does their bit to help us get through winter in good shape."

Omicron, new Covid-19 sub-variants, flu and other respiratory illnesses are putting significant additional pressure on the health system. Photo / Supplied

Anstis said the best protection was to be up to date with flu and Covid-19 vaccinations.

"We're asking people to avoid visiting people in hospital if they are sick with an infection that can be transmitted to others.

"There have been several instances recently in which visitors have infected patients and staff with Covid-19."

Anstis said staff at Bay of Plenty hospitals were asking all visitors to wear properly fitted masks, wash or sanitise their hands regularly and keep their distance from others as much as possible.

"Finally, please be kind to our staff. They're doing their best to keep everyone safe."