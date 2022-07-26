Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty Covid-19 hospitalisations: Daily average higher than start of the year

4 minutes to read
The World Health Organisation has warned that global COVID-19 cases are spiking, having risen for the fifth consecutive week. Video / AP

The World Health Organisation has warned that global COVID-19 cases are spiking, having risen for the fifth consecutive week. Video / AP

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

A daily average of 33 Bay of Plenty people have been in hospital with Covid-19 this month, according to Ministry of Health records.

And one health executive says Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals have, at various

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.