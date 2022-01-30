The number of adults seeking help from Literacy Aotearoa has doubled in the Bay since 2018. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Leaving school too early, mental health issues, and difficult home lives have led to an "entrenched literacy problem" as the number of Bay adults seeking help doubled in four years.

Experts say there is a huge need for literacy support in the region with those finding it hard to read and write impacted by working in lower-paying jobs, low morale and family struggles.

Literacy Aotearoa had 215 students in their literacy and numeracy programmes across Tauranga and Rotorua in 2021. This is up from 119 in 2018, 169 in 2019, and 176 in 2020.

Literacy Aotearoa's Bay of Plenty cluster manager Jack Tomoana said his area had a huge need for literacy help.

"There was no scaffolding to assist them through [education.]

"They come in for second-chance learning and try to break down those barriers they've encountered over the past years."

He said literacy issues were particularly limiting in the workplace.

"People [with literacy issues] get by, by watching other people and carrying out the same processes - until the process changes, and they get it wrong."

Those with years of experience in their jobs often struggle to get promoted because "they can't understand the paperwork", he said.

When people start to progress through those issues, Tomoana said it's incredibly rewarding.

"It's just so fantastic - you start to see confidence and growth in them. It's about small steps, and it's about them knowing that they can do these things.

"It gives them independence, it gives them employable skills, and they can go on and go to higher learning."

Literacy Aotearoa's CEO Bronwyn Yate said New Zealand "has an entrenched literacy problem".

"People who seek to improve their literacy and numeracy become more active in their communities, are better equipped to assist their children with their education, and have the confidence to undertake further education, or seek employment opportunities.

"The positive outcomes on their lives are exciting and rewarding."

Bruce Fincham, the community outreach manager for Rural Youth and Adult Literacy, said there was a great need for literacy help in the Bay.

"It can be hard for people to approach an organisation like us."

He said everyone should be concerned about adult literacy because improving it improved "community life through better interactions with people".

Rural Youth and Adult Literacy's community outreach manager Bruce Fincham said struggling with literacy affects every part of a person's life. Photo / Supplied

He said some issues that contributed to literacy problems were lack of extra support at school, mental health issues, and difficult home lives.

"Parents may be in the same position [as their children]," he said, "they don't know what to do to seek help."

He said literacy struggles "affect every part of their life", including having lower-paying jobs, low morale, and family struggles.

"It makes a better family life because it helps improve better understanding of each other."

He also said literacy improves people's ability to engage with the world.

"People who struggle with literacy are normally reliant on other people's viewpoint."

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology faculty dean Bart Vosse said it takes enrolments from all age groups and was an "all-inclusive education provider".

"A big majority of our students have come from employment or are currently employed and are upskilling."

Faculty dean Bart Vosse said Toi Ohomai is an all-inclusive education provider. Photo / Supplied

Vosse said applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis, and secondary school results are not always considered relevant.

Programmes that do have required levels of education offer bridging courses for those wishing to be admitted.

"We are constantly removing barriers to education and we encourage all students to feel comfortable to seek education opportunities, regardless of age," said Vosse.

Dr Diana Amundsen, a lecturer in adult learning and development at Waikato University, said learning as an adult is different from learning as a child.

"Adults only learn what they feel they need to learn ... we want to know 'how will this information help me at this time?' "

She said the benefits of learning in adulthood were professional development, increased wealth, maintaining or increasing mental health, and keeping the mind sharp.

Dr Diana Amundsen said increasing adult literacy helps removed inequalities and lessen discrimination. Photo / Supplied

"Adult education also plays a role in helping to overcome inequities, exclusion or discrimination.

"A more educated population of adults could help to lift economic prosperity and social cohesion."

She said those who left school early should know that things are very different now.

"Learning environments and teaching practices today are much more inclusive and diverse than they used to be.

"Acknowledging a person's courage to overcome embarrassment and learn how to thrive by gaining the knowledge they seek is one of the most fulfilling aspects of being an adult educator."