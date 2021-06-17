Athenree fire: Person returns home to find garage on fire

One person is unaccounted for in a house fire in Athenree. Photo / NZME

A person has returned home to find their garage in flames.

Firefighters battling a house fire in Athenree initially had one occupant unaccounted for, but did not know if the person was home or not.

Fire and Emergency spokesman said the person had since arrived home to find their garage "well alight".

The person was not inside the house and no injuries have been reported, he said.

The fire was out and one crew remained on the scene to ensure any embers were dealt to.

Fire services were called to the scene of a house fire at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Mathers Rd at 5.37pm.

A fire investigator was also called.

No neighbouring properties were affected.