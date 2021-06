The crash has left 566 properties without power.

A Te Puke Rd is closed after a car crashed into a power pole cutting power to hundreds of properties.

Police were called to the crash about 7.52am between Atahua Way and No. 4 Rd in Te Puke.

The pole is on the road, blocking north-bound traffic.

St John were called to the scene but the driver was uninjured and did not need to be treated.

According to the PowerCo website, power is out to 566 properties in Te Puke and is expected to be on again at midday.