Burst sewer main causes delays in Mount Maunganui

A left lane closure was currently in place on Matapihi Rd near the Bayfair roundabout. Photo / File

Road users in the Matapihi area should expect delays due to a burst sewer main.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a left lane closure was currently in place on Matapihi Rd near the Bayfair roundabout.

Motorists are still able to travel in all directions from Matapihi Rd along State Highway 2/Maunganui Road and towards Girven Rd, however, ongoing delays are anticipated today and tomorrow.

No alternative detour is available.

Works are in progress to address the issue and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their travel, NZTA said.

Please drive with caution through the project site, reduce your speed and follow directions provided.

Waka Kotahi NZTA thanks road users, local residents and businesses for their patience.