Three youths a set to appear in court after a burglary and alleged stolen car crashed in Tauranga this morning.

Police were notified of a break-in at a commercial premise on Grey St about 4.15am.

A police spokeswoman said a car also crashed at the intersection of Fraser St and Eleventh Ave.

Three youths are scheduled to appear in Tauranga Youth Court on June 22 charged with burglary and unlawfully taking/getting into a motor vehicle.