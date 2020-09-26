More than 100 kids squealed and slid their way around a newly-established skate rink in Tauranga today.

The largest pop-up rink in New Zealand is at Memorial Park until October 18.

At the rink's launch today, families connected with Homes of Hope and the Merivale Community Centre spent time on the ice for free, between 10am and midday.



"We were just really to keen to give children the chance to skate if they haven't had the chance before," rink manager Darren Woodacre said.

"A lot of people haven't even seen an ice rink before."

Advertisement

Skate rink at Memorial Park. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Tenby Powell was there to mark the occasion.

He said the likes of Tauranga's Vital Signs survey showed "we need more events like this in Tauranga".

"It's great that people like this want to come into our city and provide events of this nature."

Eve Beckett brought her daughter to "to try something new".

She "knews most of the kids" from the Merivale Community Centre and joined them on the ice.

The rink also plans to host a charity fundraiser night but a date is yet to be set.

It is open 10am to 10pm daily until October 18.

Entry is $20 per adult, $15 for a child and $9 for preschoolers, with family passes also offered.

Advertisement

Skates are provided and there is no time limit on the ice after entry.