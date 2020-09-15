An award-winning Ōhope Beach home has sold for $3.6 million under the hammer – more than double its capital value of $1.5m.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 165 Pohutukawa Ave attracted 15 registered buyers.

The home at 165 Pohutukawa Ave. Photo / Supplied

Ray White Ohope salesperson and former Whakatāne mayor Tony Bonne said it commanded a strong price because the well-designed home with spectacular beach views sat at a prestigious address in Ōhope.

"We had around 40 inspections and six of the 15 registered bidders were active because they recognised that this property is one that only comes up once in a blue moon.

"The eventual lucky winning bidders were an Auckland retired professional couple coming home. He was born in Taneatua, just south of Whakatane," Bonne said.

Ray White Ohope auctioneer Wayne Olver said there were 57 bids in total.

The home has spectacular beach views. Photo / Supplied

"The bidding started at $2,000,017 and immediately jumped to $2.5m for the second bid - such was the competition for this magnificent property.

"Bidding was highly active until it got to $3m it then came down to two passionate buyers - with the winning bidder walking away with the keys at NZ$3.65m."

Bonne said the home, situated on Ohope's "golden mile", had uninterrupted views of the beach with a modern and open-plan ground-floor living area and a custom-made gourmet kitchen.

"It features granite benchtops surrounded by recycled timber cabinetry, induction cooktop, dual sinks, Bosch dishwasher, two-door plumbed in fridge-freezer, wine fridge, cork flooring, and of course, spectacular views of the beach.



"The lounge, like the dining room, has the large sliding doors opening out to the beach.

"This incredible home ticked every single box, and then some. The lucky new owners will enjoy every aspect of the property," Bonne said.