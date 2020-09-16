Almost 200kg of rubbish and recycling was collected from Te Puke CBD last week.

EPIC Te Puke's Spring Clean saw volunteers converge on EmpowermentNZ to register and be sent off to different parts of the town centre to pick up garbage.

They then headed to The Daily Cafe to drop off what they had collected, get cleaned up and enjoy a slice or two of pizza. The lucky ones also won a spot prize.

EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says about 60 people took part in the clean up.

''We had such a really good response from the community and seeing the waste at the end in a massive pile kind of blew me away - that stuff was all over the ground,'' she says. ''It was a huge win."

The support wasn't just from individuals.

''We had quite a few corporate groups turn up and that was brilliant - they were able to tackle an area really well.''

Among them were groups from Prospa, EastPack, Westpac and Trevelyans.

''Those guys were brilliant, everyone was in good spirits and happy to help and muck in. Westpac also donated heaps of prizes so were really passionate about the project and giving it a lot of support.''

There was also a team from Poutiri Trust and a group of students from Te Puke Intermediate School.

Pupils from Fairhaven School, inspired by the idea of the clean up, did their own rubbish pick up in Noel Bowyer Park.

Rebecca says it was good to see people come on board, even if they couldn't get to the spring clean itself.

''There were a lot of businesses that couldn't come out [yesterday], but they did support the cause by giving lots of spot prizes, so that was good to see.''

Rebecca says starting at Empowerment and finishing at The Daily Cafe gave the event a nice flow.

''We sent people out to different parts of the CBD. We had it all mapped out, so we didn't miss any spots - or tried not to.''

The risk of getting too many people turn up and fall foul of alert level 2 requirements meant the spring clean was, by necessity, low key.

''We couldn't promote it too much, but we had about 60 odd people and 10 in the team volunteering to run it - we were definitely under 100 which was a really nice number

''In future years we can build it up, but it was perfect for the size of it for the first time - and there was a really good vibe.

''It's going to be neat to grow this with corporate teams, getting people out and about. But this one was 2pm-5pm and done - quick but effective.''

Everything collected was taken to Te Puke Recycling Centre where there was found to be 102kg of rubbish to go to landfill, 68.5kg of mixed glass, 3.5kg of clear plastic, 2.5kg of steel cans, 3.5kg of cardboard and 8kg of alloy cans.

''Glen and team at the recycling facility in Te Puke do an amazing job for the community. The facility is tidy and organised, and we are so grateful for their work with the Te Puke Spring Clean,'' says Rebecca.

The next step in the town centre clean up is to provide 100 town centre businesses with buckets and window washing gear.

''Sponsored by the Western Bay District Council, they will be getting anti-viral spray, window washing and cleaning kits to help keep town spick and span.''

The empty shops will also be given a clean.

''The empty shops are starting to look really drab and letting down the businesses that are making an effort,'' says Rebecca. ''Hopefully this is going to lift spirits and remind us all about presentation because that's what's going to make people come to, and experience, Te Puke.''

Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Keep New Zealand Beautiful supported the initiative.

''I'd like it to become an annual thing - I'm pretty sure we are going to get support for it every year.''