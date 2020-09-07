There are many citizens of our fair city who resent the expenditure of up to $350,000 of their money in sorting out (maybe) what are essentially personal relationship issues among some elected members of our city council.

Invercargill City Council is having a similar problem – but there is one highly significant difference. The estimated cost of its (maybe) cure is a mere $70,000.

Does this mean Tauranga's problem is five times worse or intractable than Invercargill's?

Mayors and councillors are well paid these days, and some even give up their usual occupations.

When you or I seek counselling we usually have to pay for it ourselves. Free services of this nature have not previously been one of the consequential benefits of election.

Could it be that this exorbitant charge is an example of the council failing to adequately control its expenditure?

(Abridged)

Michael Batchelor

Matua



Please wait

I agree with Kiri Gillespie's editorial ( Opinion, September 5 ) re primary care nurses and pharmacists taking strike action.

Advertisement

Having served 10 years in primary care myself, I am dismayed at the timing of this event.

Our country is on its knees at present fighting the pandemic and people are hurting.

Please wait until we are on our feet again to air grievances.

You will have your time. The team of five million deserves better from you.

(Abridged)

M Downie

Papamoa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

Advertisement

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz