A 3ha site in Maketū is being considered for community use and the community is invited to take part in the planning of how it may be used.

Currently undeveloped and zoned rural, Western Bay of Plenty District Council is planning to develop a concept plan for the site at 83 Ford Rd and its future use and recreational opportunities.

Consultation opened today and the council will hold a community open day session on site at 83 Ford Rd on Thursday, September 3 from 3pm to 6pm.

Council's reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson said Ford Rod was a well -used, connected site and a strategic access point to the river and ocean for boaties with a lot of history associated with the Kaituna River.

He said community feedback was important so that the council could produce a plan that was reflective of everyone's needs.

"This is a strategic piece of land in a great location which can be used by everyone - local residents, tangata whenua, water-based groups/clubs and cyclists using the Tauranga Eastern Link Cycleway," Watson said.

"We are keen to hear what people think – it may be the usual activities – or something we haven't thought of. It all counts. We're open to all ideas and discussions to ensure this area is developed with everyone's best interests in mind."

The council purchased the site in 2016 for community use. The land included the Tukotahi Marae wharenui, a boat ramp and jetty and a carpark area.

Its location provided connections to land owned by Bay of Plenty Regional Council along Kaituna River to Te Pourepo O Kaituna and the Tauranga Eastern Link Cycleway.

Over the past two years the site had been used as a depot for the $16.5m Kaituna River Re-Diversion project, under an agreement with Bay of Plenty Regional Council and JP Swap Contractors Ltd.

The council believed now was the perfect time to develop the site to benefit the community and further enhance the lower Kaituna River area.

From Thursday, August 27 to Friday September 18 people can share their views online at: https://haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/fordroad - or fill out a feedback form at the community open day session.

Following public feedback, a draft concept plan will be developed and this will go back out for public feedback in November.

The final concept plan will be considered and adopted by the council in February.