I read with interest the comments regarding the fears of lost parking on Cameron Rd.

The opportunity to change the cycleways to segregated and add a bus lane are transformative for those in Tauranga that choose not to travel by car.

There are no parking issues as far as I can see, there are already cycle lanes on both sides, the footpaths in most areas are at least four metres wide, there are two to four lanes of car traffic, plus parking either on street or in parking bays.

There is plenty of room to accommodate the changes and not lose any parking at all. In fact, if a two-way segregated cycleway is used then there is potential for even more room.

Frankly, the naysayers need to get out and take a good look at the potential instead of immediately complaining; the businesses along Cameron Rd are very fortunate to have free parking provided by the ratepayer, businesses in malls have to pay for their parking as part of their lease costs.



Russell Wenn

Ōropi

Minority ruining it

On Friday, while waiting at red lights, cyclists in their stupidity went through at the red lights without a care at all.

Let's now stop building cycleways because cyclists have no way of being identified for reporting to police like other road users and only when they have mandatory identification fitted to their bikes should we reconsider more bike lanes.

Again this is a classic case of of the minority ruining it for the majority. This seems to be the NZ norm

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa



