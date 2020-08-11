Auckland is moving to alert level 3 from midday today, as four cases of community transmission of Covid-19 were announced last night.

Outside of Auckland, the rest of New Zealand will move to level 2 from midday.

The restrictions will last three days until midnight Friday.

Bay of Plenty's mayors react

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber said it was critical to note that the district was not like Auckland, "yet".

"But if we put our foot off the accelerator, that's a real possibility."

Webber said it was essential people followed guidelines with social distancing, washing hands "and making sure we know where we have been".

"We might have taken a deep breath and thought that it has missed us but unfortunately these things don't ever go away."

Webber said the council was incredibly prepared.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said "it's really disappointing to be in this position again."

"I think we're learning now that Covid is something we just have to live with and manage as a part of our daily lives."

Powell said there was a lot of travel between Auckland and the Bay of Plenty but now more then ever it was important to reiterate to support local business.

He had already received a number of calls from people who were upset about the announcement and it was important to not panic, look after one another, check in on neighbours, and tighten up on personal hygiene and maintain social distancing.

"In the back of everyone's mind, we knew there was a possibility of this happening."

"We've been here before, we know we can do it. Let's do it again."

What does Level 2 mean?

If you are outside of Auckland, under level 2, it is recommended you stay at home to be safe.

Under alert level 2, mass gatherings will be limited to 100 people.

You can exercise at parks or beaches within your region, but the closer to home the better. Activities must be safe – keep two metres away from anyone not in your bubble - and make minimal trips.

Also, don't even think about picking up a new hobby and trying to surf for the first time. This could put you and others at risk, so stick with going for a quick dip and stay within your comfort levels.

Bay of Plenty will move back into Alert Level 2 from midday Wednesday. Photo / File

Can I go to the supermarket?

Yes, supermarkets will remain open at all levels. Do not panic buy - food and medicines will be available at all levels.

Can I still go to work?

Aucklanders must work from home unless they are essential workers.

If that's not possible, staff have to make sure they keep two metres apart, record who they interact with, have good hygiene practices and make sure surfaces are disinfected.

New Zealanders are urged to prepare for an imminent second wave of Covid-19, the country's top health official is demonstrating how to correctly use a face mask on social media this morning.

But if businesses involve face-to-face contact, they'll have to keep the doors closed. That includes gyms, house cleaners, hairdressers, sales people and masseuses. These, however, will be able to open under alert level 2 with the right measures.

"Customers cannot come on to your premises," Ardern said. "Unless you are a supermarket, dairy, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

"Your business must be contactless. Your customers can pay online, over the phone or in a contactless way. Delivery or pick-up must also be contactless."

Testing on the rise

Covid-19 testing has increased in the Rotorua Lakes District amid calls by health officials for people to be "ever-vigilant" to the risk.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said 148 people were swab tested at the two testing clinics in Rotorua and Taupo last week, which included 102 in Rotorua.

The week before, 58 tests were carried out in Rotorua and 33 in Taupō.

"There have been occasional queues of three or four cars at the testing clinics, but usually, people will be tested within 30 minutes of arriving," the spokeswoman said.

Across the two Lakes District Health Board testing clinics, 7511 people had been swab tested since March.

Meanwhile, between August 3-7, 655 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board zone, compared to 532 tests the previous week - a 23 per cent increase.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board incident controller Dr Joe Bourne said the number of people presenting to general practices had increased in the past two weeks.

"But the numbers are manageable," he said.

"There was an increase in testing last week, but we think this is driven more by the general messaging encouraging people to continue to get tested if they have symptoms.

"By spreading the testing across all 55 general practices in the Bay of Plenty, and by also supporting testing by referral to Pathlab offices, we are able to share the load and avoid long queues."

He said the vast majority of Pathlab results were available within 24 hours.