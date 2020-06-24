The man accused of the murder of a woman in the Bay of Plenty is expected to appear in court next month.

The 24-year-old was expected to appear in the High Court at Tauranga today but had his court case rescheduled to July 1.

The man's arrest follows the death of a woman whose body was found at a Powell Rd property in Te Teko on June 12.

Police said at the time they were called to the address at 11.15am.

The man is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.